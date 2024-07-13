 Google introduces free dark web monitoring to protect user information online- All details | Tech News
Google introduces free dark web monitoring to protect user information online- All details

Google introduces free dark web monitoring to protect user information online- All details

Google enhances user security with free dark web monitoring, integrating it into existing tools for streamlined access and improved online privacy management. Here’s what you need to know

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 13 2024, 16:00 IST
Google is set to offer free dark web monitoring to all users starting in late July. (Pexels)

Google is simplifying its Google One subscription service, with changes set to take effect soon. In a move announced this April, Google will discontinue two services: the Google One VPN and free shipping for Google Photos prints. Despite these cuts, one crucial feature of the VPN service - the dark web report—will become freely available to all consumer Google Account holders starting late July.

Changes in Google One Services

The decision to axe the Google One VPN stems from low usage, prompting Google to prioritize more popular features. In place of the VPN, Google will maintain the Pixel VPN service, accessible outside the Google One app. Users can alternatively turn to third-party VPN services to meet their needs.

Initially part of the Google One VPN, the dark web report feature informs subscribers whether their personal information and login credentials have surfaced on the dark web. As part of its revamp, this feature will integrate into Google's existing "Results About You" tool, accessible without a subscription. This integration aims to empower users in safeguarding their online presence.

Simplified Access and Management

The "Results About You" tool assists users in managing their online footprint by enabling them to review personal details appearing in search results. By entering information like their name, address, or phone number, users can monitor what data is publicly available. Google also issues notifications upon discovering new information, allowing users to request the removal of unwanted search results, contingent on whether they violate Google's content policies.

This integration means that both dark web reports and "Results About You" will now be accessible via the Google app on mobile devices or through Google account settings on the web. While this change may slightly complicate access compared to their previous location within the Google One app, it consolidates related tools into a single, user-friendly interface. This consolidation aims to simplify the task of monitoring and managing online security and privacy for users.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 16:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets