Home Tech News Google is testing ‘Genesis’ AI tool that can write news articles, assist journalists

Google is testing ‘Genesis’ AI tool that can write news articles, assist journalists

The ‘Genesis’ AI tool was previewed for some executives, and reportedly it can write news articles and act as a personal assistant for journalists. Check details.

By: AKASH DUTTA
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 14:59 IST
Google AI tool
Know all about Google’s new AI tool that is able to write news articles. (Unsplash)
Google AI tool
Know all about Google’s new AI tool that is able to write news articles. (Unsplash)

No field is beyond the influence of artificial intelligence. After demonstrating its impact on customer service, business operations, academics, and entertainment, it is even looking at newsrooms. In the last month, many news publications, including The New York Times, NBC News, and Gizmodo have begun their own attempts at using AI. And now, Google has previewed its new AI tool called Genesis, which is capable of writing news articles.

According to a report by The New York Times, Google showcased the new product to some of its executives, the Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal's parent company News Corp. Genesis appears to be a working name, and is not final. And the tool is not only geared towards taking over the newsroom and writing articles, but also to act as a personal assistant for journalists, as per the report.

Google showcases its news writing AI

The report also mentions citing anonymous sources that Google believes its new AI tool to be a ‘responsible' technology and an alternative to the ‘pitfall' of generative AI. While details about how exactly this tool works are not available, it is aimed to free up the time of journalists by automating some tasks and improving the efficiency and productivity of newsrooms.

However, some executives were reportedly not impressed with the tool. While one called it ‘unsettling, two others said, “It seemed to take for granted the effort that went into producing accurate and artful news stories”.

Google spokesperson Jenn Crider defended ‘Genesis' in a statement given to The Verge, and said that the company is in its earliest stages of exploring ideas with news publishers to potentially offer AI-powered tools to enable journalists with their day-to-day work.

“For instance, AI-enabled tools could assist journalists with options for headlines or different writing styles. Our goal is to give journalists the choice of using these emerging technologies in a way that enhances their work and productivity, just like we're making assistive tools available for people in Gmail and in Google Docs,” she added.

Will newsrooms see layoffs in the near future?

The jury is out on this one, however, the attempts of integrating AI into newsrooms have not gone well so far. Earlier this month, Gizmodo attempted to write news articles with the help of AI. But unfortunately, one of its earliest attempts, an article on the chronological order of Star Wars movies and television shows, contained “18 concerns, corrections, and comments”, as per a deputy editor in the company, as quoted by The Washington Post.

Even Crider explained in the statement that the purpose of the AI tool was not to replace journalists. She said, “Quite simply these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles”.

Considering this, it appears that Google is taking a safer approach and instead of positioning its ‘Genesis' tool as an AI journalist, it is pitching it as an AI assistant for journalists.

It will be interesting to see whether this tool begins getting adopted by major publications considering the media industry has had its own share of problems with Google through its News app. Further, Google is also battling a lawsuit against Gannett, a US-based media publication, alleging that Google's monopoly in the digital advertising marketplace is hurting local publishers.

With these complications, Google might have to do a lot more to make its AI tool appealing. Perhaps, it should ask AI for a solution to this problem too.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 14:11 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets