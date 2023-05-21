Google is threatening to DELETE your old account! Know how to keep it safe

Google is bringing a new policy that may put your account at risk of deletion in case you do not adhere to the rules. However, there is a safe side too for the users who keep their Google accounts active, or simply use them on a regular basis. The mass deletion is only for those accounts which have not been used or signed into for at least 2 years. Google may delete the account and its other services – including content within Google Workspace such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, and Google Photos. Google further confirmed that the policy only applies to personal Google Accounts, and will not affect accounts for organizations like schools or businesses.

But why is Google taking this action against inactive accounts and how to keep your account safe? There are many questions out there. Just read on to get the answers.

Why Google is deleting inactive accounts

According to Google, inactive accounts are more susceptible to hacking. This is due to several factors such as dependence on outdated or reused passwords, lack of two-factor authentication, and fewer security checks by the user. Google disclosed that abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely than active accounts to have 2-step verification enabled. Resultantly, these accounts are frequently vulnerable, and if compromised, can be used for purposes ranging from identity theft to the sharing of unwanted or malicious content, such as spam.

Hence, to reduce the risk of spam and phishing attacks, Google is updating the inactivity policy for Google Accounts to 2 years across products. Wondering how to keep your old account safe even though it may have been made years ago and is lying inactive? Here is a way!

How to keep your Google Account safe