Google is threatening to DELETE your old account! Know how to keep it safe

Google is planning to delete those accounts which are inactive. Is your Google account in this category? Know all here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 21 2023, 17:55 IST
How to use Gmail without internet! Follow these steps to send email offline
Gmail
1/5 With the internet becoming a necessity, it is now difficult to imagine even a single day without it. Almost all your work- from official to personal requires an internet connection. Even the apps you have on your phone require an internet connection to run including email. However, what if you are facing an internet issue and you have to send an important mail? Now, Gmail can be used to send email offline. Yes, you will not require any internet connection for the same. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 You will be able to read, respond to, and search your Gmail messages even when you are not connected to the Internet by visiting mail.google.com. It can be noted that in order to make it easier to use Gmail to send email offline, it is recommended to bookmark mail.google.com in Chrome. Also if you are using Gmail with your work or school account, you can ask your admin to help change your settings. Wondering how to get Gmail offline? Check it below. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 On your computer, make sure you have downloaded Chrome. You can only use Gmail offline in a Chrome browser window, not using Incognito mode. Then go to Gmail offline settings or click on the link- https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#settings/offline. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Check "Enable offline mail." Choose your settings, such as how many days of messages you want to sync and finally click Save changes. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 You can also bookmark Gmail to use offline. You can bookmark your inbox to make accessing your email offline easier. In Chrome, open your Gmail inbox and to the right of the address bar, click Star. (Unsplash)
Google
View all Images
Which accounts will be deleted by Google? Check here. (Unsplash)

Google is bringing a new policy that may put your account at risk of deletion in case you do not adhere to the rules. However, there is a safe side too for the users who keep their Google accounts active, or simply use them on a regular basis. The mass deletion is only for those accounts which have not been used or signed into for at least 2 years. Google may delete the account and its other services – including content within Google Workspace such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, and Google Photos. Google further confirmed that the policy only applies to personal Google Accounts, and will not affect accounts for organizations like schools or businesses.

But why is Google taking this action against inactive accounts and how to keep your account safe? There are many questions out there. Just read on to get the answers.

Why Google is deleting inactive accounts

According to Google, inactive accounts are more susceptible to hacking. This is due to several factors such as dependence on outdated or reused passwords, lack of two-factor authentication, and fewer security checks by the user. Google disclosed that abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely than active accounts to have 2-step verification enabled. Resultantly, these accounts are frequently vulnerable, and if compromised, can be used for purposes ranging from identity theft to the sharing of unwanted or malicious content, such as spam.

Hence, to reduce the risk of spam and phishing attacks, Google is updating the inactivity policy for Google Accounts to 2 years across products. Wondering how to keep your old account safe even though it may have been made years ago and is lying inactive? Here is a way!

How to keep your Google Account safe

  • Thankfully, Google's new policy will not immediately impact inactive accounts as the action will begin in December 2023. Later, Google will take a phased approach, starting with accounts that were created and never used again.
  • Moreover, Google will send multiple notifications over the months leading up to deletion. So, in case Google is planning to delete your account, you will be notified in advance.
  • Apart from these, the simplest way to keep your account active is by Reading or sending an email, using Google Drive, Watching a YouTube video via login with that email, downloading an app on the Google Play Store, using Google Search, and using Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 21 May, 17:54 IST
