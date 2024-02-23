 Google kills off Gmail’s Basic HTML View amid fears it could sunset its email service | Tech News
Google kills off Gmail's Basic HTML View amid fears it could sunset its email service

Google kills off Gmail’s Basic HTML View amid fears it could sunset its email service

Google has dispeled rumours about Gmail's rumoured demise but confirms the end of Basic HTML view, affecting users from January 2024.

By: HT TECH
Feb 23 2024, 17:53 IST
Google dismisses rumours of Gmail's demise but bids adieu to Basic HTML view in January 2024. (Pexels)

Google users can breathe a sigh of relief as recent rumours of Gmail's demise turn out to be only partially accurate. While the email service is not going anywhere, a specific feature is bidding farewell. Google is killing off Gmail's Basic HTML view starting January 2024, as revealed by updates on the company's support page.

Gmail's Basic HTML view ends

Contrary to widespread speculation, the alleged email circulating on X claiming the "journey of Gmail is coming to a close" is debunked. The concern was unnecessary for most users, as the default "new" Gmail view has been in place for a considerable time. Unless individuals actively choose the "basic HTML" view, their Gmail experience will remain unaffected, Techcrunch reported.

For those unfamiliar, the Basic HTML view provided users with a stripped-down version of Gmail, handy for low-connectivity situations or a no-frills email check. However, this feature is now being discontinued, with Gmail automatically switching to the Standard view after the January 2024 deadline.

The email notifying users of this change clarifies that the Basic HTML views are outdated versions, replaced by modern successors over a decade ago. The HTML version lacks several features present in the standard view, including chat, spell checker, search filters, keyboard shortcuts, and rich formatting. Despite these limitations, it served its purpose for users in specific scenarios.

Currently, attempting to access the HTML version prompts a message from Google, indicating that it is designed for "slower connections and legacy browsers." Users are asked to confirm their preference for the standard version.

As Google phases out this feature, the tech giant remains committed to enhancing its products with AI-powered features. Recent developments include the introduction of the Duet AI feature to assist users in composing emails and the integration of the Bard chatbot with Google accounts, allowing users to inquire about their email history. While Basic HTML view fades into oblivion, Google continues its trajectory towards integrating artificial intelligence into its suite of services.

First Published Date: 23 Feb, 17:53 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets