Google Maps to now clearly mention flyovers, show road width in India: Take a look at other new features

Google Maps is rolling out several new features in India, aiming to enhance the navigation experience and cater to the specific needs of Indian users. These updates include an AI model for better navigation on narrow roads and flyovers, and the ability to book local train and metro tickets directly from the app.

AI-Powered Navigation

One major update is an AI model designed specifically for Indian roads. This model uses satellite imagery and Street View data to estimate road width. It also takes into account various factors like the type of road, the distance between buildings, and the presence of trees, poles, and drains. This helps drivers avoid narrow roads when possible. If narrow roads cannot be avoided, the app will provide warnings about these sections. This feature will initially be available to Android users in eight cities, with a rollout to iOS users planned soon.

Google Maps will also feature clearer instructions for navigating flyovers. Previously, the app used the term "take a ramp," which is not commonly understood in India. The new update will use the term "take the flyover" for better clarity. The app will also avoid using official road names, which are often not prominently displayed, to provide more practical navigation instructions.

Public Transportation Integration

In collaboration with a government-backed initiative, Google Maps will now allow users to book local train and metro tickets directly from the app. This feature aims to simplify the commuting experience for millions of users who rely on public transportation. It will make it easier for commuters to plan their journeys and manage ticket bookings without needing to switch between different apps or platforms.

Curated Popular Places

Google Maps is also adding curated lists of popular places to visit in various cities. These lists will help users discover new destinations and explore points of interest. The recommendations will cover a variety of categories, including dining, shopping, and entertainment, making it easier for users to find interesting spots in their vicinity.

These new features in Google Maps aim to improve navigation and commuting experiences for Indian users. By incorporating AI-driven navigation and integrating public transportation ticketing, Google seeks to address common challenges and enhance the overall user experience. The updates are expected to make navigation more accurate and convenient for both drivers and pedestrians.

