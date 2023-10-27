Icon
Home Tech News Google Maps updates: Immersive view for routes, EV charging, AI features, more

Google Maps updates: Immersive view for routes, EV charging, AI features, more

Know about all new updates and features announced by Google Maps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 15:43 IST
Check out the new immersive View for routes, EV updates, AI features, and more introduced in Google Maps.
Google Maps is one of the most used apps for finding new places and navigating through different locations globally. Now, Google has introduced significant updates and features to the Google Maps app, which may enable users to have an improved user experience and enjoy new features that will simplify navigating routes. These new updates will allow users to experience AI features, explore their surroundings, and navigate the routes easily. Want to know what these features and updates are? Check what these Google Maps updates are all about.

Google Maps update

Through a blog post, Google announces new features to help users plan trips, make sustainable choices, and find things to do with confidence. Check the features below:

1. Immersive View for Routes: This new feature enables users to watch a 3D preview of places. The app provides a multidimensional experience with turn-by-turn directions, traffic simulations, and weather forecasts, so you can avoid riding during rainy weather or heavy traffic. This feature is empowered by artificial intelligence to “fuse together billions of Street View and aerial images,” says Google. This feature will roll out this week for Android and iOS users in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tokyo and Venice.

2. Explore surroundings with Lens: With the help of AI and augmented reality, Lens in Maps enables users to get familiar with their surroundings when they are exploring a new city or uncovering hidden local attractions. “Simply tap the Lens icon in the search bar and lift your phone to find information about nearby ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, coffee shops and stores.” This feature would be available in 50 locations including Austin, Las Vegas, Rome, São Paulo and Taipei.

3. Detailed Maps navigation: The navigation maps are improved with updated colors to provide a comprehensive understanding of the realistic views of buildings, and improved lane details that enhance direction indications so you do not get confused about where to take the turn from. Furthermore, the app also provides AI-powered speed limit information which enables drivers to stay aware of the right speed limit.

4. EV information: EV owners often struggle with their car batteries charge running out. Now, Google will provide detailed information about charging stations, including whether they are compatible with your vehicle and how fast they charge, so you can find the best station for your needs. The feature will be rolled out globally.

5. New search features: Google Maps introduces photo search results based on AI and image recognition which will help users to discover places and they can also learn about the place by scrolling through images.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 14:27 IST
