Icon
Home Tech News Google Messages might get a Profiles feature; Users will be able to add names and picture

Google Messages might get a Profiles feature; Users will be able to add names and picture

Google Messages could soon add a new feature allowing users to set up a screen name and add a photo to their profiles. This will allow more customizability to users, something Google has been aiming for lately.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 10:08 IST
Icon
Google Messages
Google Messages gets a new feature. Know what the new Profiles will let you do. (Google)
Google Messages
Google Messages gets a new feature. Know what the new Profiles will let you do. (Google)

Google Messages has been receiving regular updates of late, and some of them are game-changing. Last month, a new feature was reported that would block access to any third-party app's screen sharing, so nobody else can see your messages. This time around, the Rich Communication Services (RCS)-powered messaging platform is bringing a quality-of-life upgrade, that will give users more customization and control over how they are viewed when they send a message. Google Messages is finally getting Profiles.

9to5Google decompiled the latest version of Google Messages from the Play Store and found something very interesting hidden within its codes. The strings show a new Profile tab and a profile setting section. There is another line of code for Profile Sharing, which we assume could work like contact sharing. A part of the string reads “Choose your profile name &amp; picture so people can recognize you”, which is likely where users will be able to add a name and a photo to their profile.

Google Messages to get Profiles

Earlier this year, a Reddit post in the r/UniversalProfile subreddit (a forum for people who prefer RCS) showcased what this Profile page could look like after some people began seeing this setting option in their Android devices. The string code description matches what we see in the picture shared. Additionally, there are options for visibility when your profile is shared and notifications received on profile updates from your contacts.

What we do not know at this point is whether Profiles is an RCS feature or a Google Messages-specific feature. If it is RCS-based, then it would be available to all devices running RCS, whether they use Google Messages or not. But there is no way to confirm this.

It should also be noted that just because this feature was seen in the APK codes, it does not mean that the feature is definitely getting made or that it will appear anytime soon. Sometimes developers discard a feature midway and do not remove the lines of codes, which then make it to the released build. To know whether Profiles are really coming to the app, we will have to wait for an official confirmation from Google.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 10:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Google
Google’s ‘Project Hug’ Cast by Epic Games as App Market Power Crusade
Roblox
Roblox Bookings, Revenue Beat Estimates
GTA 5
Rockstar Games announces GTA 6! Know exciting details
GTA 5
GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon