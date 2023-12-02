Google Messages update: Transform your texts with Photomojis, Voice Moods, and more

Google Messages, the default messaging app on most Android phones, has undergone a significant transformation with a recent update. This overhaul not only introduces a fresh and lively feel to your conversations but also brings about new features that enhance the user experience. Google Messages update has revamped the user interface and it is now very much reminiscent of the widely popular iPhone messaging app, iMessage. One standout addition is the Photomoji feature, which allows users to extract objects from their photos, turning them into dynamic Photomojis. These personalised reactions can be sent within the Google Messages app, and when shared in group chats, others can utilise these Photomojis- a feature reminiscent of Apple's live stickers.

Google Messages Voice Moods Feature

Adding a new dimension to voice messages, Google introduces the Voice Moods feature. Users can now emphasise their voice notes by selecting from nine different emotions such as laughter or party fever after recording the message. The recipient experiences a visual effect highlighting the chosen voice mood, creating a more engaging communication experience. Also read: Satellite SOS coming to Google Messages in collaboration with Garmin

Google Messages Screen Effects

Taking inspiration from iMessage, Google Messages now includes Screen Effects, offering fully immersive and vibrant effects that take over the entire screen when sending specific messages. For instance, typing "I love you" triggers the heart emoji to explode on the screen accompanied by a captivating screen effect. With over 15 prompt words, users have a variety of options to enhance their messaging experience.

Among the additional features is Custom Bubbles, a new customization feature empowering users to personalise their conversations by adjusting text bubble colours, backgrounds, and more. Google emphasises the shift from the traditional "blue vs. green bubbles" and encourages users to style their conversations according to their preferences. Another noteworthy addition is Reaction Effects, providing an extra layer of visual impact when reacting to messages with emojis.

The update concludes with the introduction of Animated Emojis, allowing users to send live emojis with captivating effects, adding a playful and dynamic element to their messages. Google Messages' latest update promises to redefine the messaging experience on Android, offering a plethora of features to make conversations more expressive and engaging.