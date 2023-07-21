Home Tech News Google Nearby Share breaks boundaries, available on Windows now

Google Nearby Share breaks boundaries, available on Windows now

Google Nearby Share extended to Windows, enabling seamless file transfer between Android devices and PCs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 15:57 IST
Google Cloud, Noventiq to Cisco- top cybersecurity options you can use against online threats
Google Cloud
1/5 Google Cloud: It provides advanced security solutions to help businesses protect data and applications. Google Cloud also uses machine learning and AI to help detect and respond to security threats in real time. (Reuters)
image caption
2/5 Cisco: It is a networking and cybersecurity company that provides a wide range of security solutions. They offer the network security, cloud security, and endpoint protection solutions.  (Cisco)
image caption
3/5 Noventiq: The company enables, facilitates and accelerates digital transformation for its customers’ businesses, connecting 75000+ organizations from all sectors with hundreds of best-in-class IT vendors, alongside its own services and solutions.  (Pexels)
image caption
4/5 Symantec is a cybersecurity company that offers a wide range of security solutions, including antivirus software, endpoint protection, and data loss prevention. Symantec's security solutions are designed to be easy to use and manage. (Pexels)
image caption
5/5 Trend Micro: It provides solutions for network security, cloud security, and endpoint protection. The company uses advanced AI and machine learning technologies to detect and respond to security threats in real-time.  (Unsplash)
Google Nearby Share
View all Images
Google Nearby Share allows seamless sharing of files between Android and Windows. (Google)

Google Nearby Share, a file transfer app that has been a staple on Android devices for years, is now making its official debut on Windows after successfully completing a beta phase initiated in March. This exciting development marks a significant expansion of the app's capabilities, as it initially allowed file transfers solely between Android phones. However, with the latest update, users can seamlessly share files between Windows PCs and Android devices, all through a local wireless connection. This not only eliminates the need for an internet connection but also ensures faster transfer speeds compared to traditional Bluetooth methods, as per a report by XDA Developers.

Seamless File Transfers Across Devices

As part of the full launch, Google is introducing several new enhancements to the Nearby Share experience on Windows. When receiving a file, users will now be able to preview images before accepting the transfer, providing added convenience and assurance that they are getting the right file. Additionally, the app will display an estimated time for file completion during the transfer process, eliminating any guesswork and making the overall experience even smoother.

Collaborating with Windows OEMs for Wider Reach

The announcement doesn't stop there. Google is taking this collaboration further by partnering with select Windows Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate the Nearby Share app directly into their PCs. The recently-launched HP Dragonfly Pro, available both as a Windows laptop and a Chromebook, is among the first to receive this integration. This step will undoubtedly broaden the app's accessibility and could position Nearby Share as one of the most popular file-sharing methods across different devices. Impressively, the beta version of the app has already seen over 1.7 million downloads, indicating its growing popularity among users.

This move also presents a challenge to Microsoft's own nearby sharing functionality, which has been a part of Windows 11 and 10 for some time. However, Microsoft's offering remained limited to Windows devices, rendering it less practical for those seeking to transfer files between their phones and PCs. While third-party apps on Android offered similar functionality, Microsoft never embraced the idea, leaving room for Google to take the lead. By collaborating with Windows OEMs, Google gains an advantage and could potentially reduce the usage of Windows' native nearby sharing feature, especially if other manufacturers follow HP's example and integrate Google's app by default.

Ready to Try Nearby Share on Windows?

For those eager to try out Nearby Share on Windows, the app is available for download from the official website. On Android devices, the feature is already seamlessly integrated into recent OS versions, requiring no additional setup.

With Nearby Share's expansion to Windows, Google is bridging the gap between Android and Windows users, enabling effortless and efficient file sharing across devices. As technology continues to break barriers, this move sets a precedent for future collaborations and innovations that enhance user experiences across different platforms.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 15:55 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets