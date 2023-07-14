Home Tech News Google Pay UPI LITE is here; Check the payment benefits that you will get

Google Pay UPI LITE is here; Check the payment benefits that you will get

Google Pay UPI LITE has been introduced and now you can make faster and smaller transactions

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 20:38 IST
Google Wallet App is here to replace Google Pay! Know its features
image caption
1/6 Google Wallet App will let consumers store a wide range of products such as their credit cards, event tickets, and car keys in the new app, unlike the Google Pay app. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/6 Users in the U.S. and Singapore will still have access to Google Wallet as well as the Google Pay app, while in 39 other markets the Wallet app will replace Pay, Google announced at its annual Google I/O developer conference. (Bloomberg)
image caption
3/6 Google introduced its payment app in 2015 and later in 2020, revamped it as a hub for consumers to track expenses and hunt for discounts. But due to the tough competition from Apple as well as Android devices, such as Samsung, Google has made the changes. (HT Tech)
Google Wallet
4/6 “As things have digitized so quickly, it became very clear that you’re moving beyond just the payments context, and so we need to give users a dedicated home for that,” Bill Ready, Google’s president of commerce, said in an interview. (Reuters)
image caption
5/6 Due to the popularity of Google Pay in India, users will be able to use only the Pay app they’re familiar with, the company said in a statement. That means Google Wallet will not be accessible to Indian consumers. (Bloomberg)
image caption
6/6 Due to the popularity of Google Pay in India, users will be able to use only the Pay app they’re familiar with, the company said in a statement. That means Google Wallet will not be accessible to Indian consumers. (AP)
Google Pay
View all Images
Google Pay UPI Lite will ensure faster transactions. (HT Tech)

No need to enter UPI PIN as Google Pay has introduced the UPI Lite! It will allow you to make digital payments faster. The new version is available to existing Google Pay users. Also, users can now make small payments simply with one-click. Notably, this is an improvement as over the years, Google Pay users have been making payments through the PIN method. It makes the payment process longer. The UPI Lite method will now help users to make small instant payments of even under Rs.200 without the UPI PIN.

About the Google Pay UPI Lite

The Lite account will be linked to the user's bank account but it will not support the long core banking system. This new addition will make quick payments during peak hours as well. Users can load their UPI Lite account up to Rs.2000 twice a day and users will be able to make quick payments up to Rs.200. Note that these transactions will not be shown in the user's bank passbook. Therefore, the passbook will be less crowded with small transactions.

  • How to activate this feature on Google Pay:
  • Go to your profile page in Google Pay app and tap on activate UPI LITE
  • Complete the linking process and then you will be able to add funds up to Rs. 2000 to on UPI LITE account, with a maximum per day limit of Rs. 4000.
  • Make sure the transaction values are less than or equal to Rs. 200, the UPI LITE account will be selected by default.
  • To complete the transaction you just need to tap on “Pay PIN-Free”.

Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Product Management from Google, said, “At Google Pay, we feel privileged to partner with the Indian government along with NPCI and RBI, in growing the reach and usefulness of UPI. With the introduction of UPI LITE on the platform, we aim to simplify small-value transactions by helping users access a convenient, compact, and superfast payments experience.”

The UPI Lite was launched last year by RBI to make transactions easier and is enabled by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). As of now 15 banks support UPI Lite and more will come in the coming months.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 20:38 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Upto 40% off on Mobiles Upto 40% off on Laptops Upto 50% off on Tablets Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets