Google Play best of 2023 awards are OUT; Know the best apps and games of the year

Google Play best of 2023 awards: Google Play, the official app marketplace for Android smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets, has announced its annual awards for the best apps and games. The entire list has been divided into several categories as well as Users' Choice awards. These awards are listed for the US, but they are also curated locally for your country. For India, the best app of 2023 is Level SuperMind, the meditation app by YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, whereas the Users' Choice winner is THAP: Your Happiness Gym, a self-care app for mental health. Below, we have shared the best apps and games for both the US and India. Let us take a closer look.

Google Play best of 2023 awards: Apps

1. Best overall app: The winner for the US is Imprint: Learn Visually. Google said, “Learn Visually shares bite-sized lessons that use visual storytelling to bring concepts to life. Explore the worlds of psychology, history, health, technology, and more in a brand new way”.

2. Best multi-device app: The winner in this category is the same for the US and India and the winner is Spotify. Google said, “Whether listening to your favorite music in the kitchen, on the commute or out on a hike, Spotify shines when it comes to working smoothly across devices. We love how you can remotely control playback on another device, and download tracks or episodes for offline playback”.

3. Best Users' Choice app (US): ChatGPT.

4. Best for fun: For the US, it is Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL, whereas for India, it is Dashtoon: Comics and Manga.

5. Best for personal growth: For the US, it is Voidpet Garden: Mental Health. For India, it is AmbitionBox - Salary & Reviews.

6. Best everyday essential: For the US, it is Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity. For India, it is BabyCloud.

7. Best Hidden Gem: For the US, it is Aware: Mindfulness & Wellbeing. For India, it is Blissclub - Women's Activewear.

8. Best with AI: For the US, it is Character AI: AI-Powered Chat. For India, it is Stimuler - IELTS Speaking Coach.

9. Best App for Good: For the US, it is AWorld in support of ActNow. For India, it is Autism BASICS: Learning app.

Google Play best of 2023 awards: Games

1. Best Game (overall): For the US, it is Honkai: Star Rail. For India, it is Monopoly Go!

2. Best Game (Users' Choice): For the US, it is Monopoly Go! For India, it is Subway Surfers Blast.

3. Best Multiplayer: For the US, it is Farlight 84. For India, it is the Call of Dragons.

4. Best Pick up and play: For the US, it is again Monopoly Go! For India, it is Campfire Cat Cafe.

5. Best Multi-device Game: For the US, it is Outerplane - Strategy Anime. For India, it is the Call of Dragons.

6. Best Indies: For the US, it is Vampire Survivors. For India, it is Block Heads: Duel puzzle games.

7. Best Story: For both the US and India, it is Honkai: Star Rail.

8. Best Ongoing: For the US, it is Stumble Guys. For India, it is Battlegrounds Mobile India.

9. Best on Play Pass: For the US, it is Magic Rampage. For India, it is Linea.