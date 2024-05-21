Google releases Android 15 beta 2.1 update to fix private space issues on Google Pixel phones- All details

Following a series of AI announcements at I/O 2024 and nearly a month after Beta 1.2, Google released Android 15 Beta 2 last week. Five days later, the company rolled out Android 15 Beta 2.1.

Fixes for Private Space Feature

The primary purpose of this update is to fix an issue with the new private space feature where icons for apps added to the private space were removed from the home screen. The update, described as minor in the release notes, is now available for all eligible Google Pixel devices and retains the May 2024 security patch date of Beta 2. The build number for this update is AP31.240426.023, and it includes Play Services version 24.15.18.

This small update addresses the problem where creating a private space on a device for the first time removed app icons from the home screen. The OTA update, which is 11-12 MB in size on a Google Pixel 8 and Tablet, is currently being rolled out.

Usage Tips and Update Size Discrepancies

Google provided some tips for using the private space feature, including instructions on how to retrieve it if hidden, how to reset it if the unlock factor is forgotten, and how to install a private space version of an app by long pressing the app icon and tapping 'Install in private.'

There was a notable discrepancy in update sizes, with one device initially showing a 2.57GB update before downloading, but a subsequent check revealed a 12.12MB update. This suggests that Google may have initially sent out a full OTA to all users, which was later corrected.

Availability for Google Pixel Devices Only

Android 15 Beta 2.1 is exclusive to Google Pixel phones. This update does not apply to new devices announced as part of the expanded Android 15 beta program, including models from Honor, Iqoo, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi, which will receive their own beta releases. The current update is only for Google Pixel devices enrolled in the beta program.