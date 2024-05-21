 Google releases Android 15 beta 2.1 update to fix private space issues on Google Pixel phones- All details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google releases Android 15 beta 2.1 update to fix private space issues on Google Pixel phones- All details

Google releases Android 15 beta 2.1 update to fix private space issues on Google Pixel phones- All details

Google has released Android 15 Beta 2.1 for Google Pixel phones, fixing an issue with the private space feature that removed app icons from the home screen.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 21 2024, 12:08 IST
Icon
Google Quick Share revolutionizes Android file sharing, aims for seamless connectivity
Google releases Android 15 beta 2.1 update to fix private space issues on Google Pixel phones
1/6 1. Introduction to Google Quick Share: Google has introduced Quick Share, a wireless file-sharing feature for Android devices, in collaboration with Samsung. This move aims to provide Android users with a seamless and efficient way to transfer files, similar to Apple's AirDrop.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Partnership with Samsung: The Quick Share feature is a result of collaboration between Google and Samsung. Initially available on Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, it will later extend to Pixel devices and other Android smartphones.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Functionality and Similarities with AirDrop: Quick Share functions similarly to Apple's AirDrop, allowing users to effortlessly share files, photos, and videos with nearby devices. Android users can expect a quick and easy file-sharing process by selecting the file, tapping the share icon, and utilizing the Quick Share feature.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. User Experience: When Android users first use Quick Share, they will receive a notification informing them of the transition from Nearby Share to Quick Share. The process involves selecting a file, tapping the Quick Share icon, and choosing the nearby device for the file transfer to commence.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Proximity Requirement: Effective file sharing through Quick Share requires the two devices to be nearby. This ensures the efficiency and reliability of the wireless transfer process.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Rollout and Future Availability: Google has begun rolling out the Quick Share feature for Pixel phones, with Android users expected to receive it through an operating system update. Notably, Google has also announced plans to make Quick Share available for Windows PCs, expanding its compatibility beyond Android devices.   (unsplash)
Google releases Android 15 beta 2.1 update to fix private space issues on Google Pixel phones
icon View all Images
Google releases Android 15 Beta 2.1 to fix private space issues on Google Pixel devices. (Google)

Following a series of AI announcements at I/O 2024 and nearly a month after Beta 1.2, Google released Android 15 Beta 2 last week. Five days later, the company rolled out Android 15 Beta 2.1.

Fixes for Private Space Feature

The primary purpose of this update is to fix an issue with the new private space feature where icons for apps added to the private space were removed from the home screen. The update, described as minor in the release notes, is now available for all eligible Google Pixel devices and retains the May 2024 security patch date of Beta 2. The build number for this update is AP31.240426.023, and it includes Play Services version 24.15.18.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

Also read: Microsoft introduces “Recall” which uses AI to search in Windows: Know what it's all about

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

This small update addresses the problem where creating a private space on a device for the first time removed app icons from the home screen. The OTA update, which is 11-12 MB in size on a Google Pixel 8 and Tablet, is currently being rolled out.

Usage Tips and Update Size Discrepancies

Google provided some tips for using the private space feature, including instructions on how to retrieve it if hidden, how to reset it if the unlock factor is forgotten, and how to install a private space version of an app by long pressing the app icon and tapping 'Install in private.'

Also read: OpenAI uses Scarlett Johansson's voice for ChatGPT without permission: All details

There was a notable discrepancy in update sizes, with one device initially showing a 2.57GB update before downloading, but a subsequent check revealed a 12.12MB update. This suggests that Google may have initially sent out a full OTA to all users, which was later corrected.

Also read: Microsoft announces Copilot Plus PCs with AI features for Windows laptops- Details

Availability for Google Pixel Devices Only

Android 15 Beta 2.1 is exclusive to Google Pixel phones. This update does not apply to new devices announced as part of the expanded Android 15 beta program, including models from Honor, Iqoo, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi, which will receive their own beta releases. The current update is only for Google Pixel devices enrolled in the beta program.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 May, 12:08 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iphone and ipad users ios 18 siri upgrades: know what generative ai features will power apple’s voice assistant oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch microsoft introduces “recall” which uses ai to search in windows: know what it’s all about hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode wordle 288 answer for april 3: confusion overload! check wordle puzzle hints, clues and solution this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call govo go surround 975 & 940 soundbars launched with dolby atmos - check price, features and availability
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
Top Tech:

Infinix unveils Smart 8: Packs 50MP AI camera, punch-hole display, and more
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
best display laptops

8 best display laptops: From Asus, Lenovo to Acer, check out these gadgets with dazzling screens

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets