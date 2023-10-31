Google Search and Lens to help students with math, physics, and geometry homework

If you struggle with your homework, especially with the calculation part of it, then there's good news for you as Google has just rolled out a new update that gives new capabilities to its Google Search and Google Lens. After the update, they will be able to help solve tricky questions from mathematics, physics, geometry, and other STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects with ease. Users can now simply type the equation or take its image to see a solution. Alternatively, they can also type “math solver” to get an interactive screen to help them solve even the most complex problems.

Announcing the feature on Monday, Google said in a blog post, “Whether you're delving into a math textbook or turning to Search to get more context on a complicated physics problem, it can sometimes be hard to describe exactly what you're looking for…With new features across Search and Lens, you can now visualize STEM-related concepts and figure out which equation to use by browsing for them in a more natural and intuitive way”.

It can be a frustrating experience when you're stuck on that one problem you have been trying to solve for hours but you're none closer. Google can now be an effective assistant for you during these times. All you have to do is manually type the equation on Google Search or take a picture of it using Google Lens and see a step-by-step explanation and solution.

Google said, “With advancements in our large language models, you are now able to also get help with word problems, starting with many fundamental topics from high-school physics. This experience helps you identify the known and unknown values and understand which formulas to use and when”.

But it's not just physics and mathematics that Google can help with. You can also seek its help with geometry questions. While you cannot type it in, using Google Lens to take a picture of the word problem along with the diagram will result in Google picking both the information, and collating it to understand the question and give you a detailed answer.

Alongside, Google is also bringing a comprehensive visual database that can help you develop a deep understanding of STEM-related topics. “With 3D models on Search you will be able to explore interactive diagrams containing definitions and overviews for almost 1,000 biology, chemistry, physics, astronomy, and related topics,” explained Google.

