Google Search is getting big AI-powered features; results to show images and videos too

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 08 2023, 12:17 IST
Google is betting heavily on its AI tools to build the next generation of Google services that will not only retain its existing users but also help bring in more. And, at the top of its new AI pyramid sits Google Search, which is now being called the Search Generative Experience (SGE) after adding AI tools to it. Recently, the company announced that SGE will get a new feature and show multimedia results with images and videos. This means while using the AI-powered Search, you will not just see texts and links, but also images and videos to contextualize the result and show you more specific content.

In its blog post, Google stated, “When you search for something like “tiniest birds of prey,” you'll quickly be able to reference what the bird looks like and get relevant information from the web. And over the next week, you'll begin to see videos within some overviews where it's helpful to see something in motion, such as a demonstration of a yoga pose, or how to get stains out of marble”.

The features are expected to begin rolling out this week. But it will not be a global release. At present, only those who have enabled the SGE features from Google Labs will see these new results. However, Google Labs is not available everywhere, and even in the regions where it is available, the user lists are filling up fast and many are still stuck on waitlists. To see if it is available at your location and to sign up, click here.

Also, this is not the only new feature being added to SGE. AI-powered Google Search is also getting a couple more features, which will also be rolling out starting this week.

Other features in Google's AI-powered Search Generative Experience

Alongside multimedia extension, the SGE will also show faster overviews, claims Google. As per the company, the time taken to show search results, that are being entirely created by AI, will be halved after the new update is added. This will work for both when you're asking it something simple such as the ‘chances of rain today' or something complex like ‘preparing an itinerary for a 3-day trip to Seoul, South Korea'.

And lastly, the accompanying links to the SGE results are also being improved. Now, next to each link, the user will see publish dates, enabling them to know how relevant the information is. Calling SGE a “jumping-off point for exploring helpful information on the web”, Google said that this will help users develop a better understanding of the information being provided to them.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 12:17 IST
