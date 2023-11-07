Icon
Home Tech News Google testing BIG generative AI features for YouTube

YouTube is getting ready for another big AI push as Google has recently started testing new generative AI features that promise to enhance the viewing experience.

Nov 07 2023, 15:43 IST
YouTube
YouTube
YouTube has received two new experimental AI features. Know all about it. (Pixabay)

YouTube has received an artificial intelligence (AI) boost recently, with several notable features coming to the video streaming platform. In September, the platform announced AI-powered tools for anyone to become a creator on its platform. It introduced its own range of AI tools such as Dream Screen, a new app called YouTube Create, and other AI features to help edit videos easily. Now, YouTube is getting ready for another big AI push as Google has recently started testing new generative AI features that promise to enhance the viewing experience. Know all about it.

YouTube - generative AI upgrade

In a blog post, Google announced that it has started experimenting with two big generative AI-powered tools - Comment topics summarization and conversational AI tool. The Comment topics summarized by AI feature organizes large comment sections of long-form videos into select themes. A handful of users might see a new sort by Topics option on select videos. Google says creators can use these comment summaries to move to comment discussions quickly. It can also help to know what their audiences are discussing and create content on the same.

On the other hand, the conversational AI tool lets users ask questions about the currently playing videos, as well as get recommendations for related content. Users can also take quizzes and get responses that “encourage a deeper understanding” of academic videos. Those who can access this feature will see a new Ask button beneath the Select Videos option.

Google has announced that the Comment Topics summarization feature is available to YouTube Premium members on select English-language videos that have large comment sections. Meanwhile, the conversational AI tool will be available to YouTube Premium members who use Android devices in the US in the coming weeks.

If you wish to access these features, simply go to https://www.youtube.com/new. Google said, “These features are experimental and we may not always get it right. That's why we're starting small with limited availability and collecting feedback. Each experiment allows you to submit feedback directly in the tool.”

