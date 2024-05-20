Google will improve battery life of smartphones with Android 15 update- Details

Google has announced a significant improvement in battery performance with the upcoming Android 15 update. By refining the Doze mode feature, compatible devices are expected to witness an extension of up to three hours in standby time.

Doze mode automatically suspends inactive apps and processes when the phone remains unused. The focus of this update is to expedite the activation of Doze mode.

In internal assessments conducted by Google, Android 15 devices are projected to enter Doze mode 50 percent faster than those running on Android 14. The accelerated activation of Doze mode is directly linked to the increase in battery life. Google asserts that users can anticipate up to three extra hours of standby time on specific devices. This enhancement is particularly significant for individuals who intermittently use their phones but still grapple with battery depletion throughout the day.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Apple AirTag second-generation with more ‘tracking power' to launch in 2025- Here's what to expect

The improved Doze mode is anticipated to become a standard feature across devices receiving the Android 15 update. While the actual increase in standby time may vary depending on individual phone models and usage habits, it signifies a positive stride towards more efficient battery management within the Android ecosystem.

Expanding Battery Optimization to Wearables

Google's focus on battery optimization extends beyond smartphones. They've hinted at similar improvements for their upcoming smartwatch platform, Wear OS 6. The faster Doze mode functionality could potentially lead to enhanced battery life for smartwatches as well.

Also read: ChatGPT-4o Google Drive integration is here, know what you can do- Details

Android 15 Beta 2 Rollout Underway

Meanwhile, Android 15 Beta 2 is currently being rolled out, introducing a range of new features including enhanced privacy and security, and improved performance.

List of Phones Receiving Android 15 Beta 2

Google's Android 15 Beta 2 is now available on the following phones, including Google Pixel phones:

Google Pixel 6 and later

OnePlus 12

OnePlus Open

Vivo X100

iQoo 12

Nothing Phone 2(a)

Vivo X100

iQOO 12

Lenovo Tab Extreme

Nothing Phone (2a)

Oppo Find N3

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Sharp AQUOS sense8

TECNO CAMON 30 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro to introduce Rose Titanium colour, replacing blue- All details

New Features with Android 15 Beta 2

But that's not all. Alongside the battery boost, Android 15 Beta 2 packs some nifty new features. A redesigned volume panel, Private Space for locking away sensitive apps, and enhanced multitasking capabilities for larger-screen devices are just a few highlights. Plus, there's the Predictive Back feature, ensuring smoother navigation by showing users exactly where the back button will lead them.