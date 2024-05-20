Google will improve battery life of smartphones with Android 15 update- Details
Google's Android 15 update promises longer battery life for smartphones, with faster Doze mode activation. Wearables may benefit too. Here's what's coming.
Google has announced a significant improvement in battery performance with the upcoming Android 15 update. By refining the Doze mode feature, compatible devices are expected to witness an extension of up to three hours in standby time.
Doze mode automatically suspends inactive apps and processes when the phone remains unused. The focus of this update is to expedite the activation of Doze mode.
In internal assessments conducted by Google, Android 15 devices are projected to enter Doze mode 50 percent faster than those running on Android 14. The accelerated activation of Doze mode is directly linked to the increase in battery life. Google asserts that users can anticipate up to three extra hours of standby time on specific devices. This enhancement is particularly significant for individuals who intermittently use their phones but still grapple with battery depletion throughout the day.
The improved Doze mode is anticipated to become a standard feature across devices receiving the Android 15 update. While the actual increase in standby time may vary depending on individual phone models and usage habits, it signifies a positive stride towards more efficient battery management within the Android ecosystem.
Expanding Battery Optimization to Wearables
Google's focus on battery optimization extends beyond smartphones. They've hinted at similar improvements for their upcoming smartwatch platform, Wear OS 6. The faster Doze mode functionality could potentially lead to enhanced battery life for smartwatches as well.
Android 15 Beta 2 Rollout Underway
Meanwhile, Android 15 Beta 2 is currently being rolled out, introducing a range of new features including enhanced privacy and security, and improved performance.
List of Phones Receiving Android 15 Beta 2
Google's Android 15 Beta 2 is now available on the following phones, including Google Pixel phones:
- Google Pixel 6 and later
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus Open
- Vivo X100
- iQoo 12
- Nothing Phone 2(a)
- Vivo X100
- iQOO 12
- Lenovo Tab Extreme
- Nothing Phone (2a)
- Oppo Find N3
- Realme 12 Pro+ 5G
- Sharp AQUOS sense8
- TECNO CAMON 30 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 14
- Xiaomi 13T Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4
New Features with Android 15 Beta 2
But that's not all. Alongside the battery boost, Android 15 Beta 2 packs some nifty new features. A redesigned volume panel, Private Space for locking away sensitive apps, and enhanced multitasking capabilities for larger-screen devices are just a few highlights. Plus, there's the Predictive Back feature, ensuring smoother navigation by showing users exactly where the back button will lead them.
