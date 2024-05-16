Govt makes a big warning about 'digital arrest' scams- Details that you should know

The Ministry of Home Affairs has raised an alarm over a surge in complaints received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) regarding digital arrest scams perpetrated by cyber criminals posing as various law enforcement agencies. These complaints include instances of intimidation, blackmail, extortion, and fraudulent activities under the guise of police authorities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Department, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Enforcement Directorate, and other law enforcement entities.

Understanding Digital Arrest Scams

Digital arrest scams typically involve fraudsters contacting potential victims and falsely accusing them of involvement in illegal activities or claiming that they are connected to individuals implicated in crimes or accidents. The perpetrators demand monetary payment to purportedly resolve the fabricated legal issues, threatening severe consequences if their demands are not met. In some cases, victims are coerced into remaining visually available over video conferencing platforms, undergoing what is termed as 'digital arrest'.

Modus Operandi of Cyber Criminals

These fraudsters employ sophisticated tactics, using fake police station and government office settings to create an illusion of legitimacy. Wearing uniforms resembling those of genuine law enforcement personnel, they aim to deceive their targets into compliance. The Ministry of Home Affairs highlights the collaborative efforts with other ministries, organisations, and technology companies to combat such fraudulent activities. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) has taken proactive measures, including the blocking of over 1,000 Skype IDs associated with these scams in collaboration with Microsoft, and facilitating the blocking of SIM cards, mobile devices, and mule accounts used by the perpetrators.

Staying Vigilant and Reporting Incidents

To safeguard against falling victim to digital arrest scams, individuals are advised to remain vigilant and raise awareness about these fraudulent schemes. If approached by suspicious callers, citizens are encouraged to report the incident immediately to the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in for assistance.

The rise in digital arrest scams underscores the importance of staying informed and cautious while interacting with unknown callers or engaging in online communications. By promptly reporting suspicious activities, individuals can contribute to the collective efforts in combating cybercrime and protecting themselves and their communities from financial exploitation and harassment.

