Icon
Home Tech News GUSTO telescope to launch on a balloon! This NASA mission will map space between stars in Milky Way Galaxy

GUSTO telescope to launch on a balloon! This NASA mission will map space between stars in Milky Way Galaxy

GUSTO telescope to launch on a balloon! This NASA mission will map space between stars in Milky Way Galaxy

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 19 2023, 15:43 IST
Icon
NASA tracks 5 asteroids that are set to pass Earth at close quarters today
image caption
1/5 Asteroid 2023 XZ11 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, December 15, is Asteroid 2023 XZ11. During its approach, it will come as close as 1.4 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 100 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 52929 kilometers per hour. (Pexels)
GUSTO telescope
2/5 Asteroid 2023 XL4 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 XL4, and it will pass by Earth today, December 15. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 72 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 4.3 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 23588 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 XK10 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2023 XK10 will also pass Earth today, December 15. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 150 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.7 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 48843 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 XY2 – Asteroid 2023 XY2 will pass by Earth today, December 15. During its close approach, it will come as close as 3.6 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of 108 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 48167 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
GUSTO telescope
5/5 Asteroid 2023 XK4 – The last asteroid, designated Asteroid 2023 XK4, will also pass Earth today, December 15. According to NASA, this 45 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 15288 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 1.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
GUSTO telescope
icon View all Images
The GUSTO telescope will function as a cosmic radio to provide data for the NASA mission about high-frequency signals emitted by atoms and molecules. ( Geoffrey Palo on behalf of the GUSTO Team)

NASA never fails to amaze with its groundbreaking projects. Currently, NASA scientists and Engineers are gearing up for an extraordinary NASA experiment named GUSTO (Galactic/Extragalactic ULDB Spectroscopic Terahertz Observatory) in Antarctica. According to NASA, this innovative project involves a balloon-borne telescope set to launch "no earlier than December 21” as per NASA. Yes, you read that right, it is a balloon-borne telescope. While it will be no match for the James Webb Space Telescope, It will still be a big cog in the gargantuan NASA machine consisting of land, air and space telescopes. It will launch from the Ross Ice Shelf, near the U.S. National Science Foundation's McMurdo Station research base.

Mapping the Milky Way with GUSTO

As explained by NASA, GUSTO's primary mission is to peer into the interstellar medium, the space between stars, and create a 3D map of a significant portion of the Milky Way. Focusing on a 100-square-degree area, the telescope will utilize extremely high-frequency radio waves to explore various phases of the interstellar medium and analyze the abundances of crucial chemical elements, such as carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen.

By scanning for these elements, essential for life on Earth, GUSTO aims to unravel the intricate processes shaping the interstellar medium. This space, where diffuse cold gas and dust accumulate into molecular clouds, plays a pivotal role in the birth of stars and planets. GUSTO uniquely positions itself to examine the initial stages of this process, offering insights into how these clouds form.

GUSTO functions as a cosmic radio, tuned to high-frequency signals emitted by atoms and molecules. With its ability to detect signals a thousand times higher than those of cellphones, GUSTO acts as a cosmic listener, capturing valuable data about the interstellar medium. As the telescope moves across the sky, scientists will map the intensity and velocities of signals, creating images that resemble photographs of cosmic emissions.

Chris Walker, principal investigator of GUSTO at the University of Arizona said, “We basically have this radio system that we built that we can turn the knob and tune to the frequency of those lines. And if we hear something, we know it's them. We know it's those atoms and molecules.”

Antarctica: Ideal Launch Site

Antarctica proves to be an ideal launch location for GUSTO due to its constant sunlight during the southern hemisphere's summer, providing stability for scientific balloons. Additionally, the atmospheric conditions around the South Pole generate a phenomenon called an anticyclone, enabling balloons to fly in circles without disturbance. This allows for extended observation periods, maximizing scientific output.

GUSTO's mission extends beyond our galaxy, as it aims to reveal the 3D structure of the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a dwarf galaxy near the Milky Way. By studying the LMC and comparing it to our galaxy, scientists hope to gain insights into the evolution of galaxies from the early universe to the present.

GUSTO mission is a collaborative effort of NASA, the University of Arizona, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, the Netherlands Institute for Space Research, MIT, JPL, the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, and others.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 15:35 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 XS belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, as per NASA.
Asteroid 2023 XS, moving at whopping 32653 kmph, set to pass Earth; NASA reveals details
19 December 2023
NASA SDO captured the X-class solar flare that hit Earth with its suite of advanced instruments.
Terrifying X-class solar flare hits Earth, sparks radio blackout across US, says NASA
18 December 2023
Asteroid 2023 XL11 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
Apollo group asteroid to come as close as 2.3 mn km to Earth, says NASA; Check size, speed
18 December 2023
NASA's latest discovery unveils 17 distant exoplanets potentially hiding subsurface oceans that may harbour extraterrestrial life. ( Representative image)
ET Life? NASA discovers potential extraterrestrial oceans on 17 far-off exoplanets
16 December 2023
NASA_ISS
Captivating views from space: Check out these breathtaking Earth images from NASA and ISS
15 December 2023
Asteroid 2023 XK4 – The last asteroid, designated Asteroid 2023 XK4, will also pass Earth today, December 15. According to NASA, this 45 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 15288 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 1.3 million kilometers.
NASA tracks 5 asteroids that are set to pass Earth at close quarters today
15 December 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, California in pact to end workplace harassment suit
China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon