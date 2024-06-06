 Hackers use new QR code phishing tactic to target organisations- Here's how the scam works | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Hackers use new QR code phishing tactic to target organisations- Here's how the scam works

Hackers use new QR code phishing tactic to target organisations- Here's how the scam works

Hackers have developed a new QR code phishing strategy, according to a Check Point report. These Conditional QR Code Routing Attacks use personalized templates for each organization, making the phishing attempts highly convincing and dangerous.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 06 2024, 18:21 IST
QR code phishing
Cybercriminals are leveraging QR codes with custom templates to carry out highly personalized phishing attacks, posing significant risks to organizations and individuals. (Unsplash)

A recent report by cybersecurity firm Check Point has uncovered a new and dangerous method of QR code phishing attacks. Hackers are now using a technique called Conditional QR Code Routing Attacks, deploying custom templates tailored to each targeted organisation, making every attack unique and highly personalised. Over the past 14 days, more than 2,000 phishing emails have been sent to over 1,100 customers, according to the report.

How the Campaign Works

This phishing campaign masquerades as an authentication update, delivered via email to potential victims. The email warns recipients that their account authentication is about to expire and urges them to re-authenticate to avoid disruptions to their email service. The messages include the legitimate company logo and personalized details, adding an air of authenticity and urgency.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Upon scanning the QR code, users are redirected to a credential harvesting site. The urgency of the message, suggesting imminent email access issues, increases the likelihood that users will act quickly without verifying the legitimacy of the email.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Dangers of the QR Code Phishing Attack

The use of QR codes adds a layer of trust since QR codes are widely used, especially in countries like India where digital payments are prevalent. However, scanning the QR code on a mobile device can lead to serious security breaches on that device.

To protect themselves, users are advised to be cautious with emails and messages that demand urgent action or seem unusual. It's essential to verify the authenticity of the message by checking for discrepancies such as suspicious email addresses and spelling errors.

QR code phishing attacks are evolving, with hackers employing more sophisticated and targeted methods. Users must remain vigilant and skeptical of urgent requests to scan QR codes, ensuring they verify the source before taking any action. As phishing tactics become more personalized, awareness and caution are critical in preventing security breaches.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 18:21 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it wifi ac explained: control cooling from anywhere with smart acs from haier, panasonic, lg, and more apple may not introduce any hardware at wwdc 2024 with ai, ios 18 in spotlight oppo to integrate ai across all smartphones by 2024; partners with google, microsoft, mediatek oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch how to hide your instagram online status from others how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window whatsapp to stop working on your phone? iphones to android, check full list ‘your fedex package has been blocked…press 1’- hundreds of indians are losing money to this scam no one wants half-baked ai on iphones (except investors)
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- Details
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G launched at 24,999: Check specs, bank offers and more
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Cutting-Edge Imaging

OPPO Reno11 5G sale starts; packs a powerful camera, offers rapid charging capability
realme 12 Pro+ 5G

realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets