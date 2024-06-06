Hackers use new QR code phishing tactic to target organisations- Here's how the scam works
Hackers have developed a new QR code phishing strategy, according to a Check Point report. These Conditional QR Code Routing Attacks use personalized templates for each organization, making the phishing attempts highly convincing and dangerous.
A recent report by cybersecurity firm Check Point has uncovered a new and dangerous method of QR code phishing attacks. Hackers are now using a technique called Conditional QR Code Routing Attacks, deploying custom templates tailored to each targeted organisation, making every attack unique and highly personalised. Over the past 14 days, more than 2,000 phishing emails have been sent to over 1,100 customers, according to the report.
How the Campaign Works
This phishing campaign masquerades as an authentication update, delivered via email to potential victims. The email warns recipients that their account authentication is about to expire and urges them to re-authenticate to avoid disruptions to their email service. The messages include the legitimate company logo and personalized details, adding an air of authenticity and urgency.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Upon scanning the QR code, users are redirected to a credential harvesting site. The urgency of the message, suggesting imminent email access issues, increases the likelihood that users will act quickly without verifying the legitimacy of the email.
Dangers of the QR Code Phishing Attack
The use of QR codes adds a layer of trust since QR codes are widely used, especially in countries like India where digital payments are prevalent. However, scanning the QR code on a mobile device can lead to serious security breaches on that device.
To protect themselves, users are advised to be cautious with emails and messages that demand urgent action or seem unusual. It's essential to verify the authenticity of the message by checking for discrepancies such as suspicious email addresses and spelling errors.
QR code phishing attacks are evolving, with hackers employing more sophisticated and targeted methods. Users must remain vigilant and skeptical of urgent requests to scan QR codes, ensuring they verify the source before taking any action. As phishing tactics become more personalized, awareness and caution are critical in preventing security breaches.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71717618153847