Haier QD-Mini LED 4K TV series launched in India: price, specifications and more

Haier has introduced the M95E QD-Mini LED smart TV series in India, available in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes. These TVs have 4K resolution panels that support Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10. A notable aspect of these models is the 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2000 nits. Harman Kardon has tuned the speakers on these TVs.

Haier M95E QD-Mini LED 4K TV Series: Specifications and Features

The Haier M95E series features a QD-Mini LED display with 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. Certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emission, these TVs use Quantum Dot technology. They come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, supporting various applications and casual games. Running on Google TV OS, these TVs provide access to Google Play Store and numerous apps, including popular OTT platforms. The Haier HaiSmart interface offers hands-free voice control and personalised recommendations. The speakers, tuned by Harman Kardon, include 2.1-channel subwoofers with a 60W audio output, and support Dolby Atmos and DBX-TV.

Gaming Features

For gamers, the M95E series features a 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility for seamless gameplay. Additional gaming features include Game Picture Mode Optimization, ALLM, VRR, Shadow Enhancement, Aiming Aid, and Shooting Assistance.

Smart Features

The Haier QD-Mini LED TV series integrates Google TV support, giving users access to a wide range of OTT content. Haier's HaiSmart interface allows for voice control and smart home integration via the Haismart app, enabling control of connected devices.

Ports and Connectivity

The Haier QD-Mini LED TVs include HDMI 2.1 and two USB ports, along with Wi-Fi connectivity, ALLM, VRR, Game Picture Mode Optimization, and Shadow Enhancement.

Haier QD-Mini LED 4K TV Series: Price and Availability

Haier M95E QD-Mini LED 4K TVs are now available, starting at Rs. 1,55,990. You can find them at all major retailers from August 1st. Plus, enjoy a worry-free viewing experience with Haier's 2-year warranty on both models.