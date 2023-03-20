    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News How AI 'revolution' is shaking up journalism

    How AI 'revolution' is shaking up journalism

    Hailing bots like ChatGPT as a "revolution" for the industry, he announced a restructuring that would see "significant reductions" in production and proofreading.

    By: AFP
    | Updated on: Mar 20 2023, 11:37 IST
    AI
    Many commentators believe journalism is on the cusp of a revolution where mastery of algorithms and AI tools that generate content will be a key battleground. (REUTERS)
    AI
    Many commentators believe journalism is on the cusp of a revolution where mastery of algorithms and AI tools that generate content will be a key battleground. (REUTERS)

    Journalists had fun last year asking the shiny new AI chatbot ChatGPT to write their columns, most concluding that the bot was not good enough to take their jobs. Yet.

    But many commentators believe journalism is on the cusp of a revolution where mastery of algorithms and AI tools that generate content will be a key battleground.

    The technology news site CNET perhaps heralded the way forward when it quietly deployed an AI program last year to write some of its listicles.

    It was later forced to issue several corrections after another news site noticed that the bot had made mistakes, some of them serious.

    But CNET's parent company later announced job cuts that included editorial staff -- though executives denied AI was behind the layoffs.

    The German publishing behemoth Axel Springer, owner of Politico and German tabloid Bild among other titles, has been less coy.

    "Artificial intelligence has the potential to make independent journalism better than it ever was -- or simply replace it," the group's boss Mathias Doepfner told staff last month.

    Hailing bots like ChatGPT as a "revolution" for the industry, he announced a restructuring that would see "significant reductions" in production and proofreading.

    Both companies are pushing AI as a tool to support journalists, and can point to recent developments in the industry.

    'Glorified word processor' 

    For the past decade, media organisations have been increasingly using automation for routine work like searching for patterns in economic data or reporting on company results.

    Outlets with an online presence have obsessed over "search engine optimisation", which involves using keywords in a headline to get favoured by the Google or Facebook algorithms and get a story seen by the most eyeballs.

    And some have developed their own algorithms to see which stories play best with their audiences and allow them to better target content and advertising -- the same tools that turned Google and Facebook into global juggernauts.

    Alex Connock, author of "Media Management and Artificial Intelligence", says that mastery of these AI tools will help decide which media companies survive and which ones fail in the coming years.

    And the use of content creation tools will see some people lose their jobs, he said, but not in the realms of analytical or high-end reporting.

    "In the specific case of the more mechanistic end of journalism -- sports reports, financial results -- I do think that AI tools are replacing, and likely increasingly to replace, human delivery," he said.

    Not all analysts agree on that point.

    Mike Wooldridge of Oxford University reckons ChatGPT, for example, is more like a "glorified word processor" and journalists should not be worried.

    "This technology will replace journalists in the same way that spreadsheets replaced mathematicians -- in other words, I don't think it will," he told a recent event held by the Science Media Centre.

    He nonetheless suggested that mundane tasks could be replaced -- putting him on the same page as Connock.

    'Test the robots'

    French journalists Jean Rognetta and Maurice de Rambuteau are digging further into the question of how ready AI is to take over from journalists.

    They publish a newsletter called "Qant" written and illustrated using AI tools.

    Last month, they showed off a 250-page report written by AI detailing the main trends of the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

    Rognetta said they wanted to "test the robots, to push them to the limit".

    They quickly found the limit.

    The AI struggled to identify the main trends at CES and could not produce a summary worthy of a journalist. It also pilfered wholesale from Wikipedia.

    The authors found that they needed to intervene constantly to keep the process on track, so while the programs helped save some time, they were not yet fit to replace real journalists.

    Journalists are "afflicted with the syndrome of the great technological replacement, but I don't believe in it", Rognetta said.

    "The robots alone are just not capable of producing articles. There is still a part of journalistic work that cannot be delegated."

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Mar, 11:37 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone tips and tricks
    iPhone tips and tricks: Take a full-page screenshot on your iPhone with just a tap
    Google Authenticator
    Don't get hacked! Protect your Gmail account with Google Authenticator; FREE for iPhones
    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5 Pro
    PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile