In big move, Google leverages AI to introduce Smart Compose feature to Chat

During the Google I/O event, a suite of AI tools was announced and the company said that it would redefine most of the existing Google products and services. It announced an AI-powered search engine experience, a better analytics product, and a unique tool for Gmail and Docs called Smart Compose. This particular feature made waves as it has the potential to change how people write emails or write content on Google Docs. And now, this feature has also been introduced for Google Chat, the enterprise-focused communication and messaging platform.

On Monday, Google published a blog post where it announced the introduction of the Smart Compose feature to Chat. Highlighting its role, Google said, “Coupled with the smart reply, an existing assistive tool that suggests short replies to messages, this feature will help you communicate with colleagues quicker to move conversations or projects forward more efficiently”.

Smart Compose comes to Google Chat

Many businesses, especially digital-first enterprises focus on agility in their tasks, projects as well as communication. As such, a quicker way to communicate while not losing the essence of the information being relayed is an important need. Google Chat brings this feature to help individuals and businesses communicate more effectively. When users see a suggestion they like, they can simply press the tab button to accept it and add to the sentence.

“Many rely on Chat for their immediate communication needs while juggling competing priorities. This feature helps you compose messages faster and easier, saving time and effort,” Google added.

At the moment, the Smart Compose feature is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian. This feature will be available to all users globally starting July 11. Once released, the feature will be turned on by default, but there will be an option to turn it off by unchecking “Enable predictive suggestions as you compose a message on web and desktop” under smart compose within Chat settings.

Every Google Workspace user with an individual Google account will receive this feature.