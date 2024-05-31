 Instagram now lets teens limit interaction with ‘close friends’ to avoid online harassment- Details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Instagram now lets teens limit interaction with ‘close friends’ to avoid online harassment- Details

Instagram now lets teens limit interaction with ‘close friends’ to avoid online harassment- Details

Instagram introduces a new limit feature for teenagers to restrict interaction with unwanted people on the platform, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 31 2024, 11:17 IST
Instagram now lets teens limit interaction with  ‘close friends’ to avoid online harassment- Details
Instagram introduces a new limit feature for teenagers to restrict interaction with unwanted people on the platform, check details (unsplash)

Meta's social media platform, Instagram is strengthening its features to protect teens from harassment. Instagram is one such platform which stays in the limelight when it comes to safety protection for teens. However, the company has introduced several strict safety and security features over the years for parents and teens to protect them from any unethical use or activity. Now, Instagram highlights that it has introduced a new feature to “Limits” allowing users to restrict their interaction with their set close friends.

Also read: Instagram might soon let users try new features early, including AI chat themes

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Instagram Limit tools for teenagers

According to a Tech Crunch report, Instagram will be including additional safety features to “Limit” tools which are specifically designed for teenagers to combat harassment. This feature will completely restrict user interaction with unwanted or unknown people and allow teens to interact with their close friends. When the feature is enabled users will only see comments, messages, story replies, tags, and mentions from friends added to the list, while for other users it will be strictly muted.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: How to unlink Facebook and Instagram accounts

While the limit feature is available for all users, the restricted interactions will only be available for teenage users on Instagram. The feature will be enabled by default in the ‘Close Friend” settings which will allow users to restrict bullying and harassment. If this restriction does not suit user preferences, then they can also select limit interaction with “ recent followers.” Furthermore, if a user feels uncomfortable with any particular account, they can restrict interaction with it instead of blocking it altogether. This will simply hide comments, mentions and tags.

Also read: Meta AI: Mark Zuckerberg unveils features of WhatsApp and Instagram's AI chatbot

Meta's take on teen safety and mental health issues

Meta Platforms have been accused of not taking the mental health issues of teenage users seriously. Several parents of teen children have reported issues of bullying and harassment on the platform. Therefore, to protect its teenage user base, Meta has introduced several safety measures and features. Recently, in January, the company introduced a feature which restricts users above 18 years of age from messaging teenagers along with strict parental controls. Now interaction limit feature will become more useful for young Instagram users to avoid harassment or bullying. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 May, 11:16 IST
Trending: microsoft copilot chatbot is now available with telegram app: here’s how it will work bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free indian startup agnikul achieves milestone with successful 3d printed rocket launch- details apple airtags are now misbehaving, sending false alarms to iphone users how to hide your instagram online status from others wwdc 2024: apple shares detailed schedule for keynote- know what to expect amazon is shutting down its prime now app globally parag agrawal's wife vineeta agrawal gets linked to twitter bid by elon musk pak vs eng live cricket score streaming: when and where to watch t20i match online today
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement
GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch
GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field

GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field
GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City

GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City: Rockstar Games playlist buzz builds excitementUntitled Story

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
BOULT launches affordable Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds in India

BOULT launches affordable Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds in India: Check price, features and more
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details

Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
GTA 5 ‘James Bond Trevor’ DLC cancelled: Voice actor speaks out

GTA 5 ‘James Bond Trevor’ DLC cancelled: Voice actor speaks out
iOS 18 release: Launch timeline revealed ahead of Apple WWDC 2024 - All the details

iOS 18 release: Launch timeline revealed ahead of Apple WWDC 2024 - All the details

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets