GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans

GTA 6 is undoubtedly going to be a massive game with a wide scope, and fans are expecting more attention to detail than ever before. And considering how detailed Red Dead Redemption 2 is, expectations have only gone up. While we wait for the next GTA 6 trailer to be released, here are three new things that fans can anticipate from the game.

1. Lively Wildlife, And It May Even Be Dangerous

If you closely examine the first GTA 6 trailer, you can spot different species of animals, including flamingos, alligators, dogs, iguanas, dolphins, sharks, and more. This will make the open world of Leonida (Rockstar's take on Florida) livelier and richer in detail. However, as it stands, this wildlife could be dangerous for your character. We see an alligator entering a house in the trailer, and from the looks of it, these creatures may attack you if you approach them, much like in Red Dead Redemption 2, adding to the realism. Also, imagine encountering dolphins in the ocean or being mauled by a tiger shark in various ways.

2. Explorable Building Interiors

It is certain that not all buildings will be explorable, but the trailer suggests that some main buildings in the game could offer explorable interiors, expanding the world even further. This has been a major demand from GTA fans worldwide, and we may finally see this possibility come to fruition, especially with rumours of there being more activities to engage in, such as going to the gym, and more.

3. Realistic NPCs Engaged In Diverse Activities

GTA 6 is set to feature the most diverse and detailed set of NPCs in a Rockstar game to date. We saw how Rockstar upped its game with Red Dead Redemption 2, and with GTA 6, along with the power of the current generation consoles—PS5 and Xbox Series X—we will see Rockstar pushing the scope even further with realistic NPCs. Even in the first trailer, you can see people engaged in a variety of activities on the beach—someone is building a sandcastle, someone is applying sunscreen, others are enjoying drinks, some are riding jet skis, and some are running with their dogs.

