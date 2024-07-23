International travellers in India can now easily access UPI, NPCI launches new service: Check details

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched the 'UPI One World' wallet service, aiming to facilitate seamless digital payments for international travellers visiting India. This initiative is designed to simplify financial transactions for foreign nationals and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from G20 countries, enhancing their travel experience in India.

Read More: Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here's what happened

Easy UPI access to Travellers

The UPI One World wallet functions as a Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) linked to India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), enabling visitors to make cashless payments at UPI-enabled merchant locations across the country. By using this service, travellers can avoid the inconvenience of carrying cash or handling multiple foreign exchange transactions. This makes exploring India's diverse cultural and scenic attractions more convenient.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

To access the UPI One World wallet, international travellers can approach authorized PPI issuers at various locations such as airports, hotels, and designated money exchange spots. The service will also be available at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the upcoming World Heritage Committee meeting scheduled from July 21-31, 2024.

Read More: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: Foldable smartphone with potential but is it worth Rs.99999?

Key Features and Collaboration

The UPI One World wallet comes with several key features to ensure a smooth user experience. The registration process includes a complete Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure, requiring a passport and valid visa. Users can load their wallets using foreign currency cash or other payment instruments. The PPI-UPI app allows real-time balance checking, and any unutilized balances can be refunded in compliance with foreign exchange regulations.

This initiative is a collaborative effort involving NPCI, IDFC First Bank, and Transcorp International Limited, under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India. An NPCI spokesperson highlighted the significance of this service, noting that it represents a major step towards creating a more interconnected digital payments ecosystem that extends the UPI experience to international visitors.

Also Read: Meta trying to mimic Apple feature? New patent reveals how Vision Pro may 'inspire' next Meta headset

In conclusion, the introduction of the UPI One World wallet by NPCI marks a significant advancement in providing international travellers with a more efficient and hassle-free payment solution while in India. This development underscores India's commitment to enhancing its digital infrastructure and fostering a more inclusive digital economy.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!