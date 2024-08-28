 iPhone 16 launch event may also mark debut of new ‘X’ model: Here’s what we know so far | Tech News
Apple event 2024 Glowtime may have been scheduled for September 9 due to the this special edition X model. iPhone 16 launch is Apple's first event on Monday in almost a decade.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 28 2024, 07:28 IST
Apple event 2024 called It's Glowtime will mark the iPhone 16 launch and it may also witness the launch of a new special edition Apple Watch. (Apple)

iPhone 16 launch is one of the most talked about things among the tech community right now. As the Apple event 2024 named ‘It's Glowtime' nears, anticipation around the devices that will debut along with the iPhone 16 series is also going up. Over the past few weeks, we have heard a range of rumours and speculations about what Apple may launch in the September event. Now, as Apple has revealed that the iPhone 16 launch event will take place on September 9, reports suggest that the company may also unveil a new ‘X' model. The product that we are talking about was earlier rumoured to debut in 2023 but that did not happen, however, it can not be denied that Apple event 2024 will be the right time for it.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch on September 9: Why Apple event 2024 ‘It's Glowtime' may be first-of-its-kind

Apple event 2024: iPhone 16 launch may be accompanied by Apple Watch X

Apple event 2024 will mark the 10th anniversary of Apple Watch. To recall, the Apple Watch was introduced by Tim Cook on September 9, 2014. The date of the first Apple Watch's debut is also believed to be the reason that Apple may have picked September 9 to host the Glowtime event. If reports are to be believed, the Cupertino-based tech giant may introduce a new Apple Watch X model to mark the 10th anniversary of Apple Watch.

Also read
Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch timeline tipped: Apple's powerful mid-ranger expected to launch in…

Speculations around the Apple Watch X first surfaced online in 2023 when it was rumoured that Apple will skip the Watch Series 9, just like the iPhone 9, and will introduce the X model directly. As we all know, that did not happen, but recent reports indicate that it is likely that the company may introduce a new special edition Apple Watch X.

Also read: Apple iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime' event set for September 9: Apple Watch Ultra 3, AirPods 4, and everything you can expect

Apple event 2024: When and where to watch live in India

As per the Indian Standard Time, Apple event 2024 Glowtime will begin at 10:30pm on September 9, Monday. The launch event can be watched live on Apple's official YouTube handle, Apple website and Apple TV.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 07:28 IST
