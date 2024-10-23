iPhone users new WhatsApp widget for chats, new camera enhancements

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform around the globe and from time to time it adds new features to improve user experience. Continuing on that path, WhatsApp has launched a new Home Screen widget tailored for chats. The update, which brings the app to version 24.21.81, is now available for iPhone users.

Customisable widget options

Following the update, users can easily add the widget to their Home Screen through the Edit interface. The widget allows for personalised access, enabling users to choose from categories such as Recents, Favorites, Pinned, or Frequently Contacted. This feature promises to streamline communication by providing quick access to the most important chats right from the Home Screen.

Also read: Apple October event may take place next week: Here's when M4 Macs may debut

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In addition to the new widget, WhatsApp has introduced enhancements to its built-in camera, allowing users to zoom between 0.5x and 3x. This update aims to enhance photo-taking capabilities, making it easier to capture images at various distances. Furthermore, users can now mention friends in their Status updates by simply tapping the @ button in the composer, fostering more interactive and engaging posts.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launching soon, ‘Plus' model may just be a hoax, here's why

It's worth noting that not all users will receive these updates immediately. WhatsApp has indicated that the new features will be gradually rolled out over the coming weeks, so users may need to be patient as they await the enhancements.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!