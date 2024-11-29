Latest Tech News Tech Tech News ISRO to launch Proba-3 to simulate solar eclipse and unlock secrets of the Sun- Details

ISRO to launch Proba-3 to simulate solar eclipse and unlock secrets of the Sun- Details

ISRO is set to launch the Proba-3 mission, which aims to create an artificial solar eclipse to unlock new insights into the Sun’s corona and improve space weather predictions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 29 2024, 15:50 IST
Aditya-L1 mission reaches critical D-day stage! ISRO to carry out scary manoeuvre on January 6
Proba-3
1/6 On January 6, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to execute a pivotal manoeuvre to bind the Aditya-L1 mission’s spacecraft into orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1). This crucial operation follows the spacecraft's launch on September 2, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (ISRO)
2/6 Preparations and Trajectory:  In the weeks following its launch, ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru conducted four earth-bound manoeuvres. Subsequently, on September 19, Aditya-L1 initiated the Trans-Lagrangian1 insertion manoeuvre, embarking on a 110-day trajectory toward the L1 point, positioned approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. (ISRO)
Proba-3
3/6 Significance of L1 Orbit: ISRO underscores the advantages of placing the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in a halo orbit around the L1 point, situated about 1 percent of the Earth-Sun distance. This unique vantage point allows continuous observation of the Sun without any occultation or eclipse, providing unprecedented opportunities to monitor solar activities. (ISRO)
Proba-3
4/6 Crucial Manoeuvre on January 6: Scheduled for around 4 pm on January 6, ISRO Scientists and Engineers from the Mission Operations Complex of ISTRAC will conduct a decisive manoeuvre. The spacecraft's propulsion system, including the 440 Newton Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engine and various thrusters, will be utilised to bind Aditya-L1 to its orbit around L1. (ISRO Facebook)
5/6 Aditya-L1 Payloads and Objectives: Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft carries seven payloads designed to observe the Sun's photosphere, chromosphere, and outermost layers (corona). Four payloads will directly observe the Sun, while the remaining three will conduct in-situ studies of particles and fields at the L1 point. These instruments aim to provide crucial information on various solar phenomena. (ISRO)
6/6 Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft is expected to operate for five years, during which its payloads will contribute essential data on coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, space weather dynamics, and more. Notably, Aditya-L1 joins four operational spacecraft at L1, including WIND, Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE), and Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVER). (ISRO)
ISRO will launch ESA's Proba-3 mission to create an artificial eclipse and study the Sun's corona. (ESA)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 mission, which aims to create an artificial solar eclipse in space. Set to lift off on December 4 aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), this mission seeks to enhance the study of the Sun's corona using a pair of coordinated satellites.

Proba-3 consists of two satellites: the Occulter Satellite (OSC) and the Coronagraph Satellite (CSC). The OSC features a 1.4-meter occulting disc designed to block sunlight, creating a shadow that is just eight centimeters wide at a distance of 150 meters. Positioned within this shadow, the CSC carries a telescope with a 5-centimeter aperture to observe the Sun's corona.

Also read: WhatsApp to introduce custom message feature for forwarded content: Here's what is it

Both satellites will work in tandem, maintaining precise formation using advanced flying techniques. Their positioning will occur at the apogee of their elliptical orbit, around 60,000 kilometers from Earth, where gravitational forces are minimal. This helps reduce the fuel needed for station-keeping, ensuring efficient operation.

Also read: Australia bans social media for children under 16, brings world first law to protect young minds

Why Studying the Solar Corona is Crucial

Studying the solar corona is crucial for understanding solar dynamics and space weather. Solar storms and coronal mass ejections can cause disruptions on Earth, impacting power grids and communication systems. However, observing the corona is extremely difficult due to the intense brightness of the Sun, which is about a million times stronger than the corona itself. Traditional coronagraphs have been limited by diffraction, which hampers their ability to study the inner corona. Natural solar eclipses provide ideal conditions, but they are rare and only last for a few minutes.

Also read: Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Huge discounts on popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and more

Proba-3's Impact on Solar Observations

Proba-3's artificial eclipse will change this by offering a continuous observation window of six hours during each 20-hour orbit. This represents a significant increase in observation time, providing scientists with much-needed insight into the region between the low and high corona. In addition to studying the corona, the mission will test advanced spaceflight techniques, such as formation flying, rendezvous, and convoy flying, while also minimizing fuel consumption by alternating between active flying and passive drifting phases.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 15:50 IST
