WhatsApp to introduce custom message feature for forwarded content: Here’s what is it

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature designed to enhance user experience by allowing the addition of custom messages to forwarded content. The feature, currently available to a limited group of beta testers, will soon make it easier for users to personalize their forwarded messages, including text, documents, and other media.

Previously, WhatsApp only allowed users to add personal comments when forwarding photos, videos, or GIFs. However, the upcoming update will extend this functionality to text messages, documents, and links, eliminating the need for users to manually add messages after forwarding content. According to a report by WABetaInfo, this feature is currently accessible to users on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.24.25.3.

WhatsApp Custom Message Feature: How It Works

With this upgrade, users will be able to forward content with added context. For instance, when forwarding a document or link, users can provide additional information to clarify the shared content. This eliminates the need to remove a caption or create a separate message to accompany the forwarded item.

The update is set to reach more users globally in the coming weeks. While the exact release date remains unconfirmed, WhatsApp aims to make this feature widely available across its user base, enabling people to include personalized messages in their forwarded content.

In the past, users could not add notes or explanations when forwarding images, documents, or other types of content. This new feature allows users to add context, making the content more meaningful. For example, a user might add context to an image, explaining its relevance or helping others better understand a shared joke.

Along with this update, WhatsApp is introducing other improvements. A recent feature lets users transcribe voice messages into text, making it easier to interpret voice notes. Furthermore, WhatsApp is preparing to release new theme colors for both light and dark modes, but initially, these updates will be available only to WhatsApp Business users.