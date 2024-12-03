Latest Tech News Tech Tech News LG employees cash in over $1 million each from Apple’s patent payments: Here’s how

LG employees cash in over $1 million each from Apple’s patent payments: Here’s how

LG Electronics turned its patent earnings into a jackpot for employees, with some receiving over $1 million. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 03 2024, 20:22 IST
LG
LG has rewarded its employees with million-dollar bonuses from Apple patent licensing after exiting phone business. (Pexels)

After ending its cell phone business in 2021, LG Electronics has found a lucrative revenue stream through patent licensing. The company received substantial payments from Apple and other undisclosed companies in 2022. In a move to reward its employees for their contributions, LG has been distributing a portion of these earnings, with some individuals receiving over $1 million each.

LG's Lucrative Patent Licensing Deals

In 2022, LG was paid licensing fees for patents related to its former mobile division. While the company sold its phone business, it continued to benefit from its intellectual property portfolio. Among its top paying clients, Apple stands out, having paid LG more than half a billion dollars. This substantial payment has now trickled down to LG employees, who have shared in the windfall, according to a report by The Elec.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Also read: Top 10 US shows to watch on OTT: From Bridgerton, Doctor Who to The Agency and more

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The practice of rewarding employees with such large sums appears to align with South Korea's broader strategy of promoting innovation within its corporate sector. The government encourages companies to increase patent filings by providing incentives, a policy that seems to have paid off for LG. The company's move from manufacturing phones to licensing patents reflects a shift in the tech industry, where intellectual property has become a key asset.

Also read: Pat Gelsinger: First-ever CTO of Intel. Became CEO of VMware. Rejoined Intel as CEO in 2021. Forced to resign in 2024

From Phones to Patents

While LG's phones never reached the same market dominance as rivals like Apple or Samsung, the company was able to maintain a strong presence in the Android market, particularly in the US. However, after struggling to translate innovation into sales, LG exited the competitive phone market. It then focused on monetizing its patents, primarily selling them to Chinese firms like Vivo. These companies, in need of patents to avoid legal battles, purchased LG's intellectual property to bolster their own portfolios.

Also read: WhatsApp to soon discontinue support for these iPhones models: Check if yours in this list

The patent licensing model has proven to be a lucrative business for LG, and its employees have been the beneficiaries of this success. In a time when the mobile phone industry continues to evolve, LG's strategy of focusing on patents has provided a steady income, rewarding its workforce in the process.

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Dec, 20:22 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaked screenshots

GTA 6 leaked screenshot reveals vast open-world, fans eagerly awaiting more details on massive map
Free Fire OB47 update release date confirmed: Check new features, updates, and more

Free Fire OB47 update release date confirmed: Check new features, updates, and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3: Evo Vault Event December 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3: Evo Vault Event December 2024
GTA 5

GTA 5 faces unexpected rival on PS Plus Extra; November’s surprising leader revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: 4 reasons the next game could set new standards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets