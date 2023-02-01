    Trending News

    Home Tech News Mammoth 200-foot asteroid dashing towards Earth; Clocked at a fearsome 35059 kmph

    Mammoth 200-foot asteroid dashing towards Earth; Clocked at a fearsome 35059 kmph

    NASA and other space agencies have been monitoring an asteroid that is nearly as big as an aircraft and is set to pass Earth closely today.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 01 2023, 10:20 IST
    NASA warns of 5 asteroids rushing towards Earth; biggest is a 210-foot monster
    asteroids
    1/5 Asteroid 2023 BA4 - NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office has issued an alert against an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 BA4. The asteroid is expected to fly past Earth closely today, January 31, at a distance of 6.7 million kilometers. According to NASA, the asteroid is gigantic with a size 140 feet across. This space rock is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a staggering speed of 28291 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    2/5 Asteroid 2023 BQ2 - A relatively small asteroid with a size of 54 feet will fly past Earth by a very close margin today, January 31. The asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 BQ2, will make its closest approach with the planet at a distance of 2.1 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a blistering speed of 50122 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    3/5 Asteroid 2023 AS1 – Another asteroid named 2023 AS1 will make its closest approach to Earth today, January 31, at a distance of 4.5 million kilometers. The asteroid, with a width of 78 feet, is travelling at a staggering speed of 22272 kilometers per hour towards the planet.  (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    4/5 Asteroid 2023 BP6 - NASA has issued an alert against another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 BP6. According to NASA, it is the largest asteroid of the week with a width of nearly 210 feet. It is expected to fly past Earth closely tomorrow, February 1, at a distance of 2.6 million kilometers. The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a speedy 35059 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    5/5 Asteroid 2017 DU34 - The fifth asteroid which is set to make a close approach is named Asteroid 2017 DU34 is heading for Earth and is expected to pass by the planet closely on February 2. Asteroid 2017 DU34 is already on its way towards us travelling at a fearsome speed of 40160 kilometers per hour. The asteroid, with a width of 49 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 5.08 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    View all Images
    Asteroid 2023 BP6 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

    The vast majority of asteroids can be found in the asteroid belt, a region of the solar system located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. However, some asteroids also have orbits that bring them closer to Earth. NASA and other space agencies have been keeping a close eye on asteroids that pass near Earth to minimize uncertainty as these celestial objects have the potential to be dangerous. In recent years, there have been several close calls with asteroids that have passed very close to our planet and a few crashed into it. In 2013, an asteroid broke up over the city of Chelyabinsk in Russia and caused millions in damage, leaving over 1400 people injured. Last week, one asteroid passed barely 3000 km from the planet.

    However, due to the early detection and monitoring of these asteroids owing to advancement in tech, scientists have been able to determine whether these asteroids pose any danger to Earth weeks before they even come close to Earth. NASA has now revealed that a similar asteroid is all set to pass the planet at ferocious speed today.

    Information about Asteroid 2023 BP6

    NASA has warned that an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 BP6 is charging towards Earth and is expected to pass by the planet closely today February 1. In fact, this space rock is already on its way towards us travelling at a staggering speed of 35059 kilometers per hour. The asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 2.6 million kilometers or 0.01737 astronomical units.

    An astronomical unit (AU, or au) is basically a unit of length equal to the average, or mean, distance between Earth and the Sun, that is, 149,597,870.7 kilometers. Although this distance may seem a lot, it is relatively a small number in astronomical distances, considering how big the asteroid is.

    Asteroid 2023 BP6 is particularly concerning due to its sheer size. With a width of nearly 200 feet, this space rock is the size of an aircraft! Impact of an asteroid this size would cause regional destruction but would not be able to end life on Earth. However, it could still cause significant destruction to life and property if it crashed in densely populated areas.

    These close calls with asteroids highlight the importance of continued technological development in asteroid detection and monitoring programs, which help to ensure the safety of our planet from the potential impact of these space rocks.

    First Published Date: 01 Feb, 10:20 IST
