MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9400 chipset with extreme performance, AI in focus

MediaTek has launched the Dimensity 9400, the company's new flagship smartphone chipset optimised for edge-AI applications, immersive gaming, better photography, and more. The Dimensity 9400, the fourth and latest in MediaTek's flagship mobile SoC lineup, offers a massive boost in performance with its second-generation All Big Core design built on Arm's v9.2 CPU architecture, combined with the most advanced GPU and NPU for extreme performance in a super power-efficient design.

The Dimensity 9400 adopts MediaTek's second-gen All Big Core design, integrating one Arm Cortex-X925 core operating over 3.62GHz, combined with 3x Cortex-X4 and 4x Cortex-A720 cores. This design offers 35% faster single-core performance and 28% faster multi-core performance compared to MediaTek's previous generation flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9300. Built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, the Dimensity 9400 is up to 40% more power-efficient than its predecessor, allowing users to enjoy longer battery life.

Also read: Android users may soon get a new AI button on lock screen - Details

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Packing MediaTek's 8th Generation NPU, the Dimensity 9400 boasts a number of industry firsts for exceptional generative AI performance; it is the first mobile chipset to offer on-device LoRA training, high-quality on-device video generation, and developer support for Agentic AI. To allow users to take advantage of the latest agentic and generative AI applications, the Dimensity 9400 offers up to 80% faster large language model (LLM) prompt performance while also being up to 35% more power efficient than the Dimensity 9300.

The Dimensity 9400 also integrates MediaTek's new Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE), which is designed to turn traditional AI applications into sophisticated agentic AI applications. MediaTek is working with developers to offer a unified interface between AI agents, third-party APKs, and models that efficiently run both edge AI and cloud services.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 may debut along with this Apple product: Here's what we know

The 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 delivers super immersive gaming experiences with up to 40% faster raytracing performance compared to the previous generation. The Dimensity 9400 also brings PC-level features to smartphones with opacity micromaps (OMM) support for realistic effects. The chipset's powerful GPU also offers 41% peak performance boost with up to 44% power savings compared to the Dimensity 9300, allowing users to game for longer. Additionally, the Dimensity 9400 supports HyperEngine technology for super resolution and impressive picture quality, which is co-developed by MediaTek and Arm Accurate Super Resolution (Arm ASR).

With MediaTek Imagiq 1090, the Dimensity 9400 provides HDR video recording throughout the entire zoom range so users can snap the perfect moment from a distance; MediaTek's Smooth Zoom technology also makes it easy to capture moving subjects. Additionally, it is designed to minimize power consumption while users are taking photos and videos, offering up to 14% lower power consumption in 4K60 video capture compared to the Dimensity 9300.

Additional features of the Dimensity 9400 include:

• A refreshed 3GPP Release-17 5G modem with 4CC-CA and up to 7Gbps sub-6GHz performance.

• New 4nm Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chip with 7.3Gbps data rates performance and up to 50% lower power consumption compared to the previous generation.

• Support for Wi-Fi 7 tri-band MLO.

• MediaTek Xtra RangeTM 3.0, which delivers up to 30m greater Wi-Fi coverage.

• 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active, Dual Data capabilities to give users more flexibility.

• Support for tri-fold smartphones giving smartphone makers the flexibility to design innovative new form factors.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!