Meta unveiled AI tool ‘Movie Gen’ that can generate realistic video with sound from simple prompts

Meta introduces Movie Gen, an AI model that creates realistic video and audio clips from user prompts which aims to offer new opportunities for content creators in the entertainment industry.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 06 2024, 19:00 IST
Meta launches Movie Gen, an AI tool that creates video and audio clips based on prompts. (Meta)

Meta announced the launch of its new AI model called Movie Gen, designed to generate video and audio clips based on user input. The tool is aimed at creating both visuals and sound effects, with the potential to influence the media landscape. The model can produce video clips lasting up to 16 seconds and audio clips up to 45 seconds, according to Meta. The generated content synchronises video and sound seamlessly, offering new possibilities for content creators.

Movie Gen's Capabilities

In a recent blog post, Meta demonstrated the tool by showcasing clips that included scenes of animals swimming and individuals engaging in creative activities. The AI also transformed existing content, such as inserting props like pom-poms into the hands of a runner or turning a dry parking lot into a water-filled scene with a skateboarder. Meta emphasised that Movie Gen's capabilities extend beyond generating new clips -it can also edit existing videos, providing creators with more options for customization.

The company further highlighted that the AI can generate background music and sound effects, enhancing the overall quality of the content. Meta cited blind tests showing Movie Gen's performance as competitive with offerings from other AI leaders, including OpenAI and ElevenLabs. However, Meta has no plans to make the tool openly available for developers, citing the need for careful risk evaluation. Instead, the company plans to work directly with the entertainment industry and content creators to integrate the model into future products.

AI's Impact on the Entertainment Industry

The rise of AI-generated video has raised questions across industries, particularly in entertainment. Filmmakers are eager to explore how AI can be used in production, though concerns persist about legal and ethical implications, especially with the use of copyrighted materials. Similar issues have already arisen in Hollywood, where OpenAI's Sora model was met with accusations of unauthorised voice imitation by actress Scarlett Johansson. While OpenAI continues to negotiate with Hollywood studios, no formal deals have been reached. Other studios, such as Lions Gate Entertainment, have already partnered with AI firms, contributing to the growth of AI in film production.

Beyond entertainment, AI-generated content has become a global concern, particularly with the rise of deepfakes in political contexts. The rapid development of video-generating AI has accelerated over the past two years, with major players like Google and OpenAI working on similar technologies. While OpenAI's video generator has not yet been publicly released, Meta's Movie Gen demonstrates that AI-driven media continues to evolve, raising both opportunities and challenges.

First Published Date: 06 Oct, 19:00 IST
