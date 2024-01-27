Microsoft Teams outage hits thousands of users, reveals Downdetector

Microsoft Teams outage: Microsoft's Teams app services were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. There were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

"We've completed the failover in the EMEA region and service telemetry is showing some improvement. The failovers for the North and South America regions are ongoing and we continue to monitor," Microsoft said in a post on social media platform X.

Also read these top stories today:

Copycat? The Pokemon Company warned it plans to investigate reports that the new hit video game "Palworld" violates the intellectual copyright of its iconic franchise. Widely described as "Pokemon with Guns" when it was released last week, the makers of "Palworld" said it sold more than 8 mn copies in less than 6 days. Dive in and see what the gripe is here.

Apple wins in China after all! Apple iPhone was the top-selling smartphone series in China for the first time last year, a surprisingly strong showing in the face of fierce competition. Know the exact situation here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Worry about your iPhone being stolen? Here is what you need to do now to make sure you don't get that sinking feeling. Dive in here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!