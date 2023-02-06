    Trending News

    Home Tech News Moving horror! MASSIVE 500-foot asteroid on its way to Earth today, NASA reveals

    Moving horror! MASSIVE 500-foot asteroid on its way to Earth today, NASA reveals

    NASA has revealed that a massive 500 foot asteroid is nearing Earth at a rapid speed.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 13:50 IST
    What is a lunar eclipse? NASA explains
    image caption
    1/5 Moons are celestial bodies that orbit planets and even asteroids in our solar system. Earth has one moon, and NASA says there are more than 200 moons in our solar system. Most of the major planets – all except Mercury and Venus – have moons. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    2/5 Lunar eclipse is when the earth comes between the sun and the moon thereby blocking the sunlight from reaching the moon. It too is of two types. One is a partial lunar eclipse and another is a total lunar eclipse. (Anuwar Hazarika /ANI)
    Lunar Eclipse
    3/5 NASA says that a total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon and Sun are on opposite sides of Earth. A partial lunar eclipse happens when only part of Earth's shadow covers the Moon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    4/5 During some stages of the lunar eclipse the moon appears reddish. This is because the sunlight remaining reaches the moon at the point from the edges of the earth. (Samir Kar / ANI)
    image caption
    5/5 American astronauts have planted six flags on the moon but that doesn't mean that the United States has claimed it. There is an international law that prevents anybody to own land on the moon and claiming its stake. (AFP)
    Asteroid
    View all Images
    Check details of 500 foot Asteroid 2022 YO6 here. (Pixabay)

    NASA has warned of a massive 500 foot asteroid which is zooming towards Earth at a fiery speed. Along with this building-sized asteroid, two more asteroids are also on the way to the planet. Will these asteroids come too close to Earth? NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has informed about the name, speed, distance, and other details of these asteroids. Check details here.

    According to JPL, the 500-foot Asteroid 2022 YO6 is rushing towards planet Earth today, February 6, 2023 at a fiery speed of 48312 kilometer per hour. Asteroid 2022 YO6 will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 6460000 kilometers. Notably, though the asteroid is huge, it is not posing any kind of threat or danger for our planet and will simply fly past it.

    Space holds several near-Earth objects which have orbits that don't bring them very close to Earth, and therefore, pose no risk of impact, but a small fraction of them – called potentially hazardous asteroids – require more attention. These objects are defined as asteroids that are more than about 460 feet (140 meters) in size with orbits that bring them as close as within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) of Earth's orbit around the Sun.

    Meanwhile, other than the 500 foot asteroid, two other asteroids that are rushing towards Earth are 69 foot 2023 CC and 95 foot 2023 BT1. The airplane sized asteroid 2023 BT1 will be making its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 6460000 kilometers at a speed of 31536 kilometers per hour. The 69 foot asteroid is travelling at a speed of 32472 kilometers and will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 1500000 kilometers.

    Notably, the space research organisation keeps an eye on all the near-Earth objects with a number of Earth and Sky-based technologies like telescopes or various kinds and satellites.

    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 13:35 IST
