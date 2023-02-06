Moving horror! MASSIVE 500-foot asteroid on its way to Earth today, NASA reveals

NASA has warned of a massive 500 foot asteroid which is zooming towards Earth at a fiery speed. Along with this building-sized asteroid, two more asteroids are also on the way to the planet. Will these asteroids come too close to Earth? NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has informed about the name, speed, distance, and other details of these asteroids. Check details here.

According to JPL, the 500-foot Asteroid 2022 YO6 is rushing towards planet Earth today, February 6, 2023 at a fiery speed of 48312 kilometer per hour. Asteroid 2022 YO6 will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 6460000 kilometers. Notably, though the asteroid is huge, it is not posing any kind of threat or danger for our planet and will simply fly past it.

Space holds several near-Earth objects which have orbits that don't bring them very close to Earth, and therefore, pose no risk of impact, but a small fraction of them – called potentially hazardous asteroids – require more attention. These objects are defined as asteroids that are more than about 460 feet (140 meters) in size with orbits that bring them as close as within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) of Earth's orbit around the Sun.

Meanwhile, other than the 500 foot asteroid, two other asteroids that are rushing towards Earth are 69 foot 2023 CC and 95 foot 2023 BT1. The airplane sized asteroid 2023 BT1 will be making its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 6460000 kilometers at a speed of 31536 kilometers per hour. The 69 foot asteroid is travelling at a speed of 32472 kilometers and will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 1500000 kilometers.

Notably, the space research organisation keeps an eye on all the near-Earth objects with a number of Earth and Sky-based technologies like telescopes or various kinds and satellites.