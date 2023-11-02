Icon
Home Tech News Mozilla’s ‘Failed’ Bet on Yahoo Takes Spotlight in Google Trial

Mozilla’s ‘Failed’ Bet on Yahoo Takes Spotlight in Google Trial

Mozilla Foundation’s decision to switch the search engine built into its Firefox browser to Yahoo from Google was a “failed” bet that degraded the user experience, the company’s chief executive said.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 02 2023, 19:22 IST
Icon
Tired of managing excessive emails? Google just rolled out this new Gmail feature
Mozilla decision to switch the search engine failed
1/5 Do you also face difficulties while managing your emails on Gmail? It is quite a hectic task to remove a large chunk of unwanted mail from the Android devices. Things are changing for the better now as Google has rolled out its latest update where you can get rid of this problem, but up to an extent.. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Gmail for Android is introducing a new feature – the "Select All" button – which facilitates efficient inbox management. This button will enable users to easily select multiple emails to clean up their inbox. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 While this functionality has long been available on Gmail's web application, it's a significant addition for mobile users. It simplifies the process of selecting multiple emails. This task was previously more difficult on Android devices. (Playstore)
Mozilla decision to switch the search engine failed
4/5 With the "Select All" button, you will only be allowed to select a maximum of 50 emails at once. This is similar to the limitation present in the web version of Gmail. Despite this limitation, it was a much-needed feature for Android users. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 As per a report by 9T05 Google, users can see "Select All" button in Gmail for Android on version 2023.08.20.561750975 for both Pixel and Galaxy, Android 14 and Android 13. It's worth noting that this change appears to be implemented on a device basis, rather than being tied directly to a traditional app update. The introduction of this feature is a step towards enhancing the mobile Gmail experience, making it more user-friendly and efficient for managing emails.  (Playstore)
Mozilla decision to switch the search engine failed
icon View all Images
Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker discusses the failed switch from Yahoo to Google as Firefox's default search engine and its impact on user experience during Google's antitrust trial. (representative image) (unsplash)

Mozilla Foundation's decision to switch the search engine built into its Firefox browser to Yahoo from Google was a “failed” bet that degraded the user experience, the company's chief executive said.

Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Baker said Mozilla decided to switch to Yahoo's technology in 2014 after CEO Marissa Mayer took over and promised “to make a big bet on us.” 

“That bet failed,” Baker said in a videotaped interview from 2022 played Wednesday in Google's defense during the Justice Department's antitrust trial. “The search experience that Yahoo was providing to Firefox users deteriorated.”

The Mozilla example — the only situation in which a browser has switched the default search engine provider — has been cited by both Google and the Justice Department to support their arguments in the case. The Justice Department argues that by paying as much as $26 billion in 2021 to be the default on mobile phones, PCs and other devices, Google has unfairly choked off potential competitors such as Microsoft Corp. and DuckDuckGo. Google says that users prefer its services and can easily switch if they want.

Yahoo agreed to pay Mozilla a minimum of $375 million — more than the $276 million a year that Google was offering, Baker said. It also agreed to reduce the number of ads and offer less user tracking than Google, but over time Yahoo reneged on that and began showing more advertising, she added. 

Back to Google

“I felt strongly that Yahoo was not delivering the search experience we needed and had contracted for,” Baker said. 

Mozilla switched back to using Google in 2017 and renewed its agreement in 2020, Baker said. 

Baker also acknowledged that her salary is partly tied to Mozilla's yearly revenue. She said she made $2.5 million in 2020 and more than that the next year after Mozilla renewed its agreement with Google. 

Before helping create Mozilla, Baker worked for Netscape Communications Corp., which developed the browser at the center of the Justice Department's antitrust fight against Microsoft. 

Firefox's browser has a feature that lets users easily change between searching on Yahoo, Google, Microsoft's Bing or DuckDuckGo. Even with that, Baker said, “the number of users who stayed with Firefox declined noticeably during the years when Yahoo was the default.”

Firefox's user decline wasn't necessarily because of the switch, Baker said, but it did coincide with search engine change. 

“Our users made it clear that they look for and want and expect Google,” she said. 

Firefox Market Share

At its peak, Baker said Firefox had a market share of about 32% in the US for desktop computers. The money Google paid Mozilla accounted for about 90% of the revenues the foundation brought in for 2012 and 2013, Baker said. She didn't disclose how much Google is paying the company today, but agreed the amount is “hundreds of millions of dollars a year” — more than Google was paying when Firefox was at its peak market share.

The company has had difficulty competing for users on mobile because of the Chrome and Safari defaults on Android phones and iPhone, she said. 

“Merely having an app in the app store is a very difficult way to compete with the preloaded defaults,” Baker said. People have to “make a conscious decision and go through a lot of work to get your product.”

Mozilla is currently experimenting with how users respond when some search queries are sent to Bing instead of Google, she said.

“When our agreements come up for renewal, we historically looked at the market to see what the options are,” she said. More “competition in the search market would help us.”

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 19:22 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon