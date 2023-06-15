Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 15 June 2023: M15 Globular Star Cluster snapped by Hubble

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 15 June 2023: M15 Globular Star Cluster snapped by Hubble

Today’s NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is a breathtaking snapshot of M15, a globular star cluster that is located about 33600 light-years away towards the constellation of Pegasus.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 15 2023, 13:52 IST
Stunning NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Double Ring Galaxy, Nebula, Pandora Cluster, more
NASA M20 Trifid Nebula
1/5 Trifid Nebula (June 5): This Nebula is known as M20, which is a star-forming region located about 9000 light-years away towards the constellation of Sagittarius. However, it is just 300,000 years old. (Martin Pugh/NASA)
NASA star ZTF SLRN-2020
2/5 Sun-like star (June 6): This is an animated illustration of the Sun-like star ZTF SLRN-2020. The breathtaking part is that this star has gobbled up one of its own planets. ZTF SLRN-2020 is located about 12000 light-years away from Earth, NASA mentioned. (K. Miller/R. Hurt/IPAC/Caltech)
NASA Double Ring Galaxy
3/5 Double Ring Galaxy (June 7): M94, a Double Ring Galaxy has over 40 billion stars. The spiral galaxy M94 has an inner ring of newly formed stars as well as an outer ring, that is more faint and different in colour. (NASA/ Brian Brennan)
NASA Elephant’s Trunk Nebula
4/5 Elephant's Trunk Nebula (June 8): Located about 3000 light-years from Earth, the Elephant's Trunk Nebula resides in a young star cluster, given the designation of IC 1396. (Steve Cannistra)
NASA Pandora Galaxy Cluster
5/5 Pandora's Cluster of Galaxies (June 9): Abell 2744 or Pandora's Cluster of Galaxies is about 4 billion light-years away. It was formed when four smaller galaxy clusters formed nearly 350 million years ago.  (NASA/ESA/JWST/CSA/Ivo Labbe/Rachel Bezanson)
NASA M15 Gobular star cluster
View all Images
M15 is around 12.5 billion years old, making it one of the oldest known globular clusters. (NASA/ESA/Hubble)

Over the past few months, we've seen several amazing images of celestial objects as part of NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day, which is published on a daily basis featuring astrophotographers from around the world. Some of these include snapshots of fascinating celestial objects documented by Charles Messier. The French astronomer studied and catalogued these objects in Catalogue des Nébuleuses et des Amas d'Étoiles and the catalogue is today known as the Messier Objects which contains 110 objects.

Today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is a breathtaking snapshot of M15, a globular star cluster that is located about 33600 light-years away towards the constellation of Pegasus. According to NASA, Messier 15 is one of the densest ever discovered, with hot blue stars and cooler orange stars becoming more concentrated toward its bright core. It was discovered by Italian astronomer Jean-Dominique Maraldi in 1746 and included in Charles Messier's catalogue in 1764.

Messier 15 contains over 100,000 stars and is estimated to be over 12.5 billion years old, making it one of the oldest known globular star clusters.

Tech used to capture the picture

This awesome picture was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, which is run by NASA in collaboration with ESA. Hubble has advanced optical instruments such as the Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide Field Camera 3. The Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) was primarily designed to survey large areas of the sky at visible and red wavelengths with 10 times greater efficiency than the earlier premier Hubble camera.

NASA's description of the picture

Messier 15 is an immense swarm of over 100,000 stars. A 13 billion year old relic of the early formative years of our galaxy it's one of about 170 globular star clusters that still roam the halo of the Milky Way. Centered in this sharp reprocessed Hubble image, M15 lies some 35,000 light-years away toward the constellation Pegasus. Its diameter is about 200 light-years, but more than half its stars are packed into the central 10 light-years or so, making one of the densest concentrations of stars known. Hubble-based measurements of the increasing velocities of M15's central stars are evidence that a massive black hole resides at the center of the dense cluster. M15 is also known to harbour a planetary nebula. Called Pease 1 (aka PN Ps 1), it can be seen in this image as a small blue blob below and just right of center.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 13:52 IST

More From This Section

1600-foot Asteroid, bigger than Empire State Building, approaching Earth at 34279 kmph!
15 June 2023
NASA finds key building block for life in a moon of Saturn
15 June 2023
NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 14 June 2023: Stunning Shark Nebula
14 June 2023
Asteroid to come closer to Earth than the Moon! NASA reveals shocking data
14 June 2023
NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 13 June 2023: Moons crossing Great Red Spot on Jupiter
13 June 2023
450-foot asteroid, bigger than the Statue of Liberty, rushing towards Earth at fearsome speed
13 June 2023
Life on our Moon! NASA scientist points towards astonishing mystery
12 June 2023
Bridge-sized asteroid to come shockingly close to Earth! NASA reveals speed
12 June 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets