Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 6 April 2023: World's first 3D-printed rocket Terran 1

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 6 April 2023: World's first 3D-printed rocket Terran 1

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is Terran 1, the world's first 3D-printed rocket built by Relativity Space.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 06 2023, 12:45 IST
Best NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Aurora, Green flash sunset, Nebula and more
image caption
1/5 Geomagnetic storm sparks auroras (March 27) - Millions of people in the US witnessed the magnificent Northern Lights triggered by a strong geomagnetic storm, which served as the catalyst. Even NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day for March 27 is dedicated to a mesmerizing view of an Aurora over the Arctic. (NASA/Cari Letelier)
Green flash sunset
2/5 Rare Green Flash Sunset (March 28) - It is a fascinating snapshot of a multiple green flash sunset captured from the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile last April. As the Sun sets on the horizon and disappears from view during sunset, sometimes a green flash may appear. (NASA/T. Slovinský/P. Horálek/CTIO)
Dolphin nebula
3/5 Dolphin-Head Nebula (March 29) - It is the Dolphin-Head nebula, located about 5000 light-years away from Earth towards the constellation of Canis Major, also known as the Big Dog. This weirdly fascinating nebula is about 70000 years old and spans almost 60 light-years across, as per NASA. The Dolphin-Head nebula has been catalogued as Sh2-308. (NASA/Aleix Roig (AstroCatInfo))
Globular Star Cluster NGC 6355
4/5 Globular star cluster and Dark Doodad Nebula (March 30) - It is the Dark Doodad Nebula which lies beside the globular star cluster NGC 4372. Also known as Caldwell 108, the globular star cluster is located about 19000 light-years away in the constellation Musca. It was discovered in 1826 by the Scottish astronomer James Dunlop from his observation post in Australia. (NASA/ESA/Hubble Telescope)
Titan
5/5 Saturn's Moon Titan (March 31) - It is a snapshot showing 6 faces of Titan. Titan has a radius of about 2575 kilometers and is nearly 50 percent wider than Earth's moon. Saturn's icy moon is about 1.2 million kilometers away from Saturn, which itself is about 1.4 billion kilometers from the Sun. (NASA/ESA/VIMS Team)
Terran 1
View all Images
Terran 1 spacecraft is specifically for the upcoming phase of satellite deployment and replenishment. (NASA/John Kraus/Relativity Space)

The space race has led to the creation of not only the government space agencies, but also to the establishment of privatized aerospace companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, Relativity Space among others. Created and produced in the United States, Terran 1 represents one of the most innovative achievements of the aerospace manufacturing industry, being the world's first 3D printed rocket. Terran 1 is a spacecraft designed for modern times, specifically for the upcoming phase of satellite deployment and replenishment.

Today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is Terran 1, the world's first 3D-printed rocket built by Relativity Space. Its structure is unique and software-oriented, allowing it to adapt to evolving satellite client needs, while also providing launch services that are responsive and cost-effective.

Terran 1 spacecraft technology

The spacecraft uses 9 aeon engines in its thrust structure while the 2nd stage of the spacecraft uses 1 aeon VAC engine. All aeon engines are 3D-printed and use liquid oxygen along with liquid natural gas as propellants for propulsion.

It can carry payloads up to 1250kg to about 185 kilometers of Low-Earth orbit, about 900kg payloads up to 500 kilometers of the Sun-synchronous orbit and up to 700kg payloads up to 1200 kilometers of the Sun-synchronous orbit.

NASA's description of the picture

Relativity's Terran 1 Rocket is mostly 3D-printed. It burns a cryogenic rocket fuel composed of liquid methane and liquid oxygen (methalox). In this close-up of a Terran 1 launch on the night of March 22 from Cape Canaveral, icy chunks fall through the stunning frame as intense blue exhaust streams from its nine Aeon 1 engines. In a largely successful flight the innovative rocket achieved main engine cutoff and stage separation but fell short of orbit after an anomaly at the beginning of its second stage flight.

Of course, this Terran 1 rocket was never intended to travel to Mars. Still, the methane and liquid oxygen components of its methalox fuel can be made solely from materials found on the Red Planet. Methalox manufactured on Mars could be used as fuel for rockets returning to planet Earth.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 12:44 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets