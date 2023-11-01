Icon
Home Tech News NASA Chandra, IXPE telescopes showcase stunning ghostly cosmic hand

NASA Chandra, IXPE telescopes showcase stunning ghostly cosmic hand

NASA’s X-ray telescopes Chandra and IXPE have observed a ghostly cosmic hand in space, 16,000 light-years away from the Earth.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 01 2023, 17:55 IST
Icon
NASA
Know all about the ghostly cosmic hand spotted by the X-ray telescopes of NASA. (NASA/CXC/Stanford Univ./R. Romani et al. (Chandra); NASA/MSFC (IXPE); Infared: NASA/JPL-Caltech/DECaPS; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/J. Schmidt))
NASA
Know all about the ghostly cosmic hand spotted by the X-ray telescopes of NASA. (NASA/CXC/Stanford Univ./R. Romani et al. (Chandra); NASA/MSFC (IXPE); Infared: NASA/JPL-Caltech/DECaPS; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/J. Schmidt))

The space is filled with mysteries, and no matter how many of them we uncover, finding something new still instills a feeling of awe. That is one of the reasons why space agencies such as NASA invest so much in space exploration. In 2021, it launched the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), a space observatory with three identical telescopes designed to measure the polarization of cosmic X-rays. Together with the NASA Chandra telescope, it has now discovered a stunning pulsar wind nebula. Named MSH 15-52, it resembles a bony human hand, and NASA is calling it the ‘ghostly cosmic hand'.

Posting about the observation in a blog post, NASA said, “In 2001, NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory first observed the pulsar PSR B1509-58 and revealed that its pulsar wind nebula (referred to as MSH 15-52) resembles a human hand. The pulsar is located at the base of the “palm” of the nebula. MSH 15-52 is located 16,000 light-years from Earth”.

Now, NASA IXPE has observed MSH 15-52 for about 17 days, the longest it has looked at any single object since it launched in December 2021, and made some interesting observations.

NASA captures the ghostly cosmic hand

“The IXPE data gives us the first map of the magnetic field in the ‘hand. The charged particles producing the X-rays travel along the magnetic field, determining the basic shape of the nebula like the bones do in a person's hand,” said ﻿Roger Romani of Stanford University in California, who led the study.

It should be noted that the NASA IXPE provides information about the electric field orientation of X-rays, determined by the magnetic field of the X-ray source, known as X-ray polarization. NASA says that in large regions of MSH 15-52, the amount of polarization remains extremely high, as a result, it is reaching the maximum level expected from theoretical work. To achieve that strength, the magnetic field must be very straight and uniform, meaning there is little turbulence in those regions of the pulsar wind nebula.

“We're all familiar with X-rays as a diagnostic medical tool for humans,” said co-author Josephine Wong, also of Stanford. “Here we're using X-rays in a different way, but they are again revealing information that is otherwise hidden from us.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Nov, 17:49 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Dinikinesh asteroid will be visited by NASA’s Lucy spacecraft.
NASA's Lucy mission spacecraft will fly by asteroid Dinikinesh for the first time
01 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 UZ3 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
59-foot asteroid set to pass Earth today! Know speed, size, and more
01 November 2023
Studying the Crab Nebula will help researchers unfold the mysterious past of supernova remnants.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope snaps a rare glimpse of Crab Nebula
31 October 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has another major mission lined up called NISAR or&nbsp; NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission which will be conducted in collaboration with NASA. The mission aims to study climate change and the impact of natural disasters.&nbsp;
NISAR mission: Know all about NASA and ISRO’s satellite mission
31 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TW6 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, October 31, is designated Asteroid 2023 TW6. During its approach, it will come as close as 7.3 million kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is almost 280 feet wide and is travelling at a fiery speed of almost 88007 kilometers per hour.
2326-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks, to pass Earth soon, says NASA
31 October 2023
Know all about the solar storm that struck the Earth on October 30.
Solar storm strikes! Fast-moving solar winds collide with Earth, NASA reveals
31 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TW6 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Building-sized asteroid to get as close as 7.3mn km to Earth; Check speed, size and more
31 October 2023
The Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC) project, conducted rigorous testing of the new camera in lunar-like terrains in Lanzarote, Spain,PANGAEA.
NASA and ESA scientists to bring next generation camera for future Moon missions
30 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon