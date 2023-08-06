Home Tech News NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake led to weeks of silence

NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake led to weeks of silence

NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft was back chatting it up Friday after flight controllers corrected a mistake that had led to weeks of silence.

By:AP
| Updated on: Aug 06 2023, 07:12 IST
NASA Voyager 1 completes 45 years in space! And still solving mysteries
NASA Voyager 1
1/6 Voyager 1, the second of a twin spacecraft, was lifted off on September 5, 1977. For the journey, the Voyagers planned to use Jupiter’s gravity to ship them on to explore Saturn and its large moon Titan. (NASA)
NASA
2/6 On August 20, 1977, Voyager 2 was launched into space. NASA informed that each Voyager carried a suite of 11 instruments to study the planets during each encounter and to learn more about interplanetary space in the outer reaches of the solar system. (NASA)
image caption
3/6 Two weeks after the launch of Voyager 1, it turned its camera back toward its home planet and took the first single-frame image of the Earth-Moon system. Also, the spacecraft successfully traversed the asteroid belt between December 10, 1977, and September 8, 1978. The asteroid belt is the area where most of the asteroid lies. (NASA)
image caption
4/6 Voyager 1 conducted its observations of Jupiter between January 6 and April 13, 1979, making its closest approach of 216837 miles from the planet’s center on March 5. During this observation, the spacecraft shared 19000 images of the giant which even confirmed the presence of a thin ring encircling it. (NASA)
Voyager 1 NASA
5/6 Not just Jupiter, Voyager 1 began its observations of Saturn in 1980 and concluded its studies on December 14. During the encounter, the spacecraft shared 16000 images, including Saturn, its rings, and many other satellites. (NASA)
image caption
6/6 Moreover, Voyager 1 became the most distant human-made object. It also shared a mosaic of 60 images, which captured six planets of the solar system, including a pale blue dot called Earth from a distance of more than 3.7 billion miles. (NASA)
Voyager 2
View all Images
NASA's Voyager 2 probe has signaled it is in "good health" after mission control mistakenly cut contact for several days, the space agency said in its latest update. (AFP)

NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft was back chatting it up Friday after flight controllers corrected a mistake that had led to weeks of silence.

Hurtling ever deeper into interstellar space billions of miles away, Voyager 2 stopped communicating two weeks ago. Controllers sent the wrong command to the 46-year-old spacecraft and tilted its antenna away from Earth.

On Wednesday, NASA's Deep Space Network sent a new command in hopes of repointing the antenna, using the highest powered transmitter at the huge radio dish antenna in Australia. Voyager 2's antenna needed to be shifted a mere 2 degrees.

It took more than 18 hours for the command to reach Voyager 2 — more than 12 billion miles (19 billion kilometers) away — and another 18 hours to hear back.

The long shot paid off. On Friday, the spacecraft started returning data again, according to officials at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“I just sort of sighed. I melted in the chair,” project manager Suzanne Dodd told The Associated Press.

“Voyager's back,” project scientist Linda Spilker chimed in.

Voyager 2 has been hurtling through space since its launch in 1977 to explore the outer solar system. Launched two weeks later, its twin, Voyager 1, is now the most distant spacecraft — 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) away — and still in contact.

The two-week outage was believed to be the longest NASA had gone without hearing from Voyager 2, Dodd said.

As long as their plutonium power holds, the Voyagers may be alive and well for the 50th anniversary of their launch in 2027, according to Dodd. Among the scientific tidbits they've beamed back in recent years include details about the interstellar magnetic field and the abundance of cosmic rays.

“We've been very clever over the last 10 years to eke out every single little watt,” Dodd said. “Hopefully, one of them will make it to 50. But they are old and certainly events like this one that just happened scare the dickens out of me, as far as making that type of a milestone.".

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 07:12 IST
