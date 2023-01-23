    Trending News

    Home Tech News NASA reveals aircraft-sized asteroid speeding towards Earth!

    NASA reveals aircraft-sized asteroid speeding towards Earth!

    A 67-foot asteroid could make its close approach towards Earth soon! NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) has issued a warning.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 23 2023, 07:03 IST
    5 Massive asteroids zooming towards Earth in coming days! Check speed, distance, more
    Asteroids
    1/5 Asteroid 2023 AE1: It is a bus-sized asteroid of 40 foot and is travelling towards Earth at a great speed of 19944 kilometers per hour. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has alerted about the same and has informed that it will make its closest approach to planet Earth on Sunday, January 22, at a distance of 1450000 kilometers. (Bloomberg)
    Asteroid
    2/5 Asteroid 2019 BO2: Another asteroid that will be zooming towards our planet is 2019 BO2. NASA has informed that it is 67 foot in size and will make the closest Earth approach at a distance of 4630000 kilometers on January 24, 2023. The airplane-sized asteroid is travelling at a staggering speed of 58356 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    3/5 Asteroid 2019 BZ4: NASA has warned that a 62 foot house sized asteroid named 2019 BZ4 will be nearing Earth on January 24. According to the research organisation, the asteroid is travelling at a speed of 20160 kilometers per hour. The asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 6320000 kilometers per hour. (Wikimedia Commons)
    image caption
    4/5 Asteroid 2023 AQ1: January 25 will be witnessing a massive 170 foot asteroid racing towards planet Earth. This airplane sized asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 3910000 kilometers at a mind numbing speed of 56556 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    5/5 Asteroid 2023 AP1: The 85 foot asteroid will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 3910000 kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a speed of 33768 kilometers per hour and is said to pass by the planet without posing any kind of threat or danger. (Wikimedia Commons)
    asteroid
    View all Images
    Asteroid 2019 BO2 is nearly the size of a commercial aircraft. (Pixabay)

    Numerous asteroids make close trips to Earth on a daily basis. Although none of these asteroids which zoom past Earth at blistering speed actually hit the surface, they are still classified as Potentially Hazardous Objects due to the close proximity by which they make their close approach. Now, NASA has warned that another asteroid is approaching the Earth soon. Although at the moment it is believed that the asteroid will make a safe passage across, things can change due to a slight deflection in the asteroid's trajectory as a result of interaction with Earth's gravitational field.

    Here's what NASA has revealed about this hurtling space rock.

    Asteroid 2019 BO2 key details

    NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) has warned that the asteroid, named Asteroid 2019 BO2, will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, January 24, at a distance of 4.6 million kilometers. Now, although the distance might seem a lot, it is relatively a small number in astronomical distances. In fact, the asteroid is already travelling towards Earth, at a blistering speed of 58345 kilometers per hour! It is relatively large in size with a width of nearly 67 feet. This means the asteroid is almost as big as a commercial aircraft.

    According to the-sky.org, the Asteroid 2019 BO2 was discovered back on January 26, 2019. It belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, which are a group of Near-Earth asteroids named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

    The Asteroid 2019 BO2 takes just 486 days to orbit the Sun during which its maximum distance from the Sun is 242 million kilometers and minimum distance is 120 million kilometers.

    Did you know?

    Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids (NEA) hiding in the glare of the Sun.

    One of the asteroids is the largest object that is potentially hazardous to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years. A team using the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) mounted on the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope in Chile, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab, discovered these asteroids.

    This is a notoriously challenging region for observations because asteroid hunters have to contend with the glare of the Sun. By taking advantage of the brief yet favorable observing conditions during twilight, however, the astronomers found this elusive trio.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 23 Jan, 07:03 IST
