    Home Tech News NASA warns of 5 asteroids set to approach Earth on Valentine's Day-February 14

    NASA warns of 5 asteroids set to approach Earth on Valentine's Day-February 14

    On Valentine's Day, which is today, NASA has issued alerts about 5 asteroids that are dashing towards Earth.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 14 2023, 12:52 IST
    Colossal 2400-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to buzz Earth soon
    Asteroid
    1/5 Asteroid 2023 BC8 - NASA has issued an alert against an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 BC8. The asteroid is expected to fly past Earth closely tomorrow, February 11, at a distance of 5 .9million kilometers. According to NASA, the asteroid is huge with a size of almost 160-foot across. This space rock is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a staggering speed of 50564 kilometers per hour.  (NASA)
    image caption
    2/5 Asteroid 2021 EP4 - A small 16 feet wide asteroid will fly past Earth by a very close margin on February 13. The asteroid, named Asteroid 2021 EP4, will make its closest approach with the planet at a distance of 7.2 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a blistering speed of 22107 kilometers per hour.  (NASA/JPL)
    asteroid
    3/5 Asteroid 2022 RG – Another asteroid named 2022 RG will make its closest approach to Earth on February 16, at a distance of 3.1 million kilometers. The asteroid, with a width of 78 feet, is travelling at a staggering speed of 10953 kilometers per hour towards the planet.  (Wikimedia Commons)
    asteroids
    4/5 Asteroid 2005 YY128 - NASA has issued an alert against another asteroid named Asteroid 2005 YY128. It is expected to fly past Earth closely on February 16 at a distance of 4.6 million kilometers. The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a blistering speed of 88735 kilometers per hour. This asteroid is absolutely massive with a width of almost 2400 feet, making it nearly as big as a bridge!  (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    5/5 Asteroid 2020 DG4 - The fifth asteroid which is set to make a close approach is named Asteroid 2020 DG4. It is heading for Earth and is expected to pass by the planet closely on February 17. Asteroid 2020 DG4 is already on its way towards us travelling at a fearsome speed of 24913 kilometers per hour. The asteroid, with a width between 20 feet and 45 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 552,381 kilometers. (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    View all Images
    5 asteroids are set to make close approaches to Earth today, February 14, on Valentine's Day. (Pixabay)

    It is Valentine's Day and although it's a day of celebration of love, 5 celestial objects heading towards Earth are adding to the excitement. NASA is one of the space agencies which keeps a constant eye on Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) for potential impact. The space agency uses its advanced tech such as the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) to scan the night sky for moving objects and report any potential asteroid candidates that could pose a threat to Earth. NASA has now issued alerts against 5 asteroids that have been observed dashing towards Earth and could make their close approaches today. Here are their details, as per NASA.

    1. Asteroid 2023 CH2 – Asteroid 2023 CH2 is a 59 feet wide asteroid that is speeding towards Earth. It is moving at a fearsome speed of 36192 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of a terrifying 417,280 kilometers.

    2. Asteroid 2023 CU1 – Another asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 CU1, will make its closest approach with the planet at a distance of just 2.1 million kilometers. NASA has revealed that the asteroid is the size of between 36 feet and 82 feet across, making it nearly as big as a house. The asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a blistering speed of 30836 kilometers per hour.

    3. Asteroid 2023 CP - An asteroid named Asteroid 2023 CP is already on its way towards Earth travelling at a staggering speed of 12337 kilometers per hour. It will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 6.5 million kilometers, according to NASA. Asteroid 2023 CP is colossal in size with a width of 110 feet, meaning it's nearly the size of a commercial aircraft.

    4. Asteroid 2023 CZ1 - NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office has issued an alert against an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 CZ1. It is expected to fly past Earth closely today at a distance of 6.6 million kilometers. The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a staggering speed of 30931 kilometers per hour.

    5. Asteroid 2023 CP2 – The fifth asteroid to pass Earth closely today is named Asteroid 2023 CP2. Although it is the smallest of the bunch with a width between 22 feet and 52 feet, it is moving towards Earth at a speedy 18291 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 1.1 million kilometers.

    First Published Date: 14 Feb, 12:49 IST
