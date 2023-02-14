NASA warns of 5 asteroids set to approach Earth on Valentine's Day-February 14

It is Valentine's Day and although it's a day of celebration of love, 5 celestial objects heading towards Earth are adding to the excitement. NASA is one of the space agencies which keeps a constant eye on Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) for potential impact. The space agency uses its advanced tech such as the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) to scan the night sky for moving objects and report any potential asteroid candidates that could pose a threat to Earth. NASA has now issued alerts against 5 asteroids that have been observed dashing towards Earth and could make their close approaches today. Here are their details, as per NASA.

1. Asteroid 2023 CH2 – Asteroid 2023 CH2 is a 59 feet wide asteroid that is speeding towards Earth. It is moving at a fearsome speed of 36192 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of a terrifying 417,280 kilometers.

2. Asteroid 2023 CU1 – Another asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 CU1, will make its closest approach with the planet at a distance of just 2.1 million kilometers. NASA has revealed that the asteroid is the size of between 36 feet and 82 feet across, making it nearly as big as a house. The asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a blistering speed of 30836 kilometers per hour.

3. Asteroid 2023 CP - An asteroid named Asteroid 2023 CP is already on its way towards Earth travelling at a staggering speed of 12337 kilometers per hour. It will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 6.5 million kilometers, according to NASA. Asteroid 2023 CP is colossal in size with a width of 110 feet, meaning it's nearly the size of a commercial aircraft.

4. Asteroid 2023 CZ1 - NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office has issued an alert against an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 CZ1. It is expected to fly past Earth closely today at a distance of 6.6 million kilometers. The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a staggering speed of 30931 kilometers per hour.

5. Asteroid 2023 CP2 – The fifth asteroid to pass Earth closely today is named Asteroid 2023 CP2. Although it is the smallest of the bunch with a width between 22 feet and 52 feet, it is moving towards Earth at a speedy 18291 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 1.1 million kilometers.