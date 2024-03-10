 NASA's astronauts aboard International Space Station set to return to Earth on SpaceX Dragon | Tech News
NASA's Crew 7, after a six-month stint on the International Space Station (ISS), is gearing up to return to Earth.

Mar 10 2024
NASA's Crew 7 astronauts aboard the International Space Station are concluding their six-month journey. They will bring back valuable insights for Earth-bound research. (NASA via AP)
NASA's Crew 7 astronauts aboard the International Space Station are concluding their six-month journey. They will bring back valuable insights for Earth-bound research. (NASA via AP)

NASA's Crew 7 mission is poised to conclude its six-month residency aboard the International Space Station (ISS), with seven astronauts preparing to return to Earth. Throughout their extended stay, these astronauts have been diligently engaged in conducting several scientific experiments and technology demonstrations aimed at benefiting humanity and advancing NASA's readiness for future space missions.

Scheduled for departure from the ISS on March 11, the Crew 7 members will bid farewell to their space home. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is expected to undock from the space station at 11:05 a.m. with the journey culminating in a splashdown off the Florida coast on March 12, assuming suitable weather conditions. This mission represents the culmination of a remarkable journey for NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, who embarked on their space voyage on August 26 of the previous year.

Presently, the ISS is hosting a total of 11 astronauts from the United States, Europe, Russia, and Japan, including the recent arrivals of Crew 8 members. NASA has emphasized that Crew 7 is on the verge of completing its nearly six-month science mission, aiming to bring back crucial research findings to Earth for further analysis.

During their tenure aboard the ISS, Crew 7 achieved significant scientific milestones. They conducted studies exploring the effects of spaceflight on immune function, developed innovative methods for eliminating contaminants from wastewater, and investigated the feasibility of cultivating food in the microgravity environment of space. Additionally, the team successfully deployed two CubeSats, which serve as cost-effective alternatives to traditional satellites, contributing to our ongoing efforts to expand our understanding of space technology and exploration.

The Crew 7 mission exemplifies NASA's unwavering commitment to advancing scientific research and technological innovation in space. As the astronauts prepare to bid farewell to their orbiting laboratory and return to Earth, the invaluable insights gained from their experiments are poised to make significant contributions to various scientific disciplines, ultimately benefiting humanity both on and off the planet.

