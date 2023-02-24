    Trending News

    Home Tech News NASA's Expedition 68 crew set to come back to Earth from ISS; catch the action live

    NASA's Expedition 68 crew set to come back to Earth from ISS; catch the action live

    Four Expedition 68 crew members will return back to Earth next month from the International Space Station.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 16:27 IST
    Best NASA Astronomy Pictures of the week: Double Galaxy Cluster, Comet ZTF and more
    NGC 1850
    1/5 Double Star Cluster (Feb 20) - It is a 100-million-year-old globular star cluster located 160,000 light-years away in the constellation Dorado. What’s unusual about this star cluster is its size and shape is reminiscent of the other ancient star clusters in the Milky Way Galaxy. However, this double star cluster is not present in our galaxy and belongs in the Large Magellanic Cloud. (NASA/ESA/Hubble/Paul Goudfrooij(STScI))
    Comet ZTF
    2/5 Comet ZTF (Feb 21) - It is a mesmerizing picture of Comet ZTF streaking across the skies over Yosemite Falls located in the Sierra Nevada region of California. According to NASA, this comet was discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility in 2022 in March last year. (NASA/Tara Mostofi)
    Sun
    3/5 Rising Solar Activity (Feb 22) - This picture is a snapshot of the rising activity on the surface of the Sun. This image was captured two weeks ago in a single colour of light known as Hydrogen Alpha. Solar prominences can be observed hurling out from the surface while the Sun’s edges are brighter due to increased absorption of relatively cool solar gas. (NASA/Mehmet Ergun)
    Spiral Galaxy
    4/5 Spiral Galaxy Arp 78 (Feb 23) - A peculiar spiral galaxy called Arp 78 can be seen in this image. It is an enormous galaxy which spans nearly 200,000 light-years across and exists almost 100 million light-years away in the constellation Aries. Arp 78 is also known as NGC 772. Alongside Arp 78, another faint galaxy can be seen, which is NGC 770.  (NASA/Josep Drudis)
    Headphone Nebula
    5/5 Headphone Nebula Jones-Emberson 1 (Feb 24) - A stellar nebula known as Jones-Emberson 1 also called as the Headphone Nebula owing to its peculiar headphone-like shape. The Headphone Nebula is located about 1600 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Lynx. (NASA/Serge Brunier/Jean-Francois Bax/David Vernet/ C2PU/OCA)
    NASA Expedition 68 crew
    View all Images
    You will be able to catch the live of Crew-6 mission on NASA TV, the agency’s app as well as on the website. (NASA)

    NASA's Expedition 68 crew members are coming back to Earth! The space agency revealed that four Expedition 68 crew members will return back to Earth next month. On the other hand, Roscosmos and SpaceX are also preparing to launch their respective crafts to the International Space Station. In a blog post, the space agency revealed that NASA Flight Engineers Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada are reviewing their upcoming departure procedures ahead of next month's return journey to Earth inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance.

    The quartet launched to the ISS on the SpaceX Crew-5 mission on October 5, 2022. Their replacement will join the Crew-6 mission on Monday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. “They will be flanked inside the vehicle by astronaut Sultan Alneyadi of the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev of Roscosmos,” NASA said in the blog post.

    When and where to watch NASA's Expedition 68 crew replacement

    You will be able to catch the live of Crew-6 mission on NASA TV, the agency's app as well as on the website. The live Crew-6 launch broadcast will be on Sunday at 9 PM. “Once the launch broadcast is over, live mission audio will stream until NASA TV resumes with its docking coverage set to begin at 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday,” NASA said.

    Meanwhile, a passengerless Soyuz MS-23 crew ship lifted off on Thursday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a two-day visit to the space station. Moreover, the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft will also make a return journey for the NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin back to Earth later in 2023.

    About Expedition 68 mission

    Expedition 68 began in September 2022 and ends in March 2023. This expedition included research investigations primarily focused on biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences and technology development, providing the foundation for continuing human spaceflight beyond low Earth orbit to the Moon and Mars.

