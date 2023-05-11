Home Tech News National Technology Day 2023: Top 5 UNIQUE ChatGPT alternatives that will blow your mind

National Technology Day 2023: Top 5 UNIQUE ChatGPT alternatives that will blow your mind

National Technology Day 2023: Let's celebrate the day dedicated to technology by learning to use new AI tools. Not just ChatGPT, try ChatSonic, Bard, Bing AI, and other tools too.

National Technology Day
View all Images
From ChatSonic, Bard, Bing AI, to more here – check out the ChatGPT alternatives on the occasion of National Technology Day 2023. (Pexels)

AI has suddenly become the most-talked about part of technology this year! All thanks to the buzz around the ChatGPT chatbox that has enabled the use of AI in our day-to-day lives. Due to its transformative potential and AI technologies becoming increasingly integrated in our daily lives and shaping the future in several ways, it is imperative to learn about this new technology and to even learn it as much as possible. So, while ChatGPT has taken center stage, there are several other AI tools and chatbots that can make your life easier.

Also, considering that today is National Technology Day 2023, you should take the extra step to learn about these 5 ChatGPT alternatives from ChatSonic, Bard to Bing AI.

ChatSonic

ChatSonic AI chatbot positions itself alongside ChatGPT in terms of its revolutionary capabilities. This conversational AI chatbot aims to overcome the limitations of ChatGPT, offering a range of unique features. One notable aspect is its ability to provide real-time factual information, leveraging Google's knowledge graph to stay updated on current events and topics. Additionally, ChatSonic introduces a voice command feature, allowing users to interact with the chatbot using spoken instructions.

Google Bard

It is powered by Google's latest large language model (LLM), PaLM 2 for improved coding capabilities, advanced math and reasoning skills, and more. Google has opened up access to its AI chatbot Bard to more than 180 countries, including India.

Bing AI

Powered by Microsoft's Bing search engine, this chatbot serves multiple purposes such as a text generator capable of producing written content, translating languages, and assisting with various creative tasks. Furthermore, it excels at providing informative answers to your questions.

YouChat

It can act like a search engine! You[dot]com which uses artificial intelligence and natural language, summarizes the best parts of the internet for you, without ads and with great privacy. It is free and helps you find the most relevant results from the web and apps.

DeepL Write

DeepL Write is an AI writing tool that improves written communication in both English and German. Not just grammar, it also offers suggestions to improve on phrasing, tone, style, and word choice. However, it is currently in the beta version. The best part is it is free and available for anyone to use.

First Published Date: 11 May, 17:22 IST
