Netflix rolls out new ‘Moments’ feature to let fans capture and share iconic scenes like never before

Netflix has launched a new feature called "Moments," allowing users to capture, save, and share their favourite scenes from movies and shows directly on mobile devices.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 08 2024, 13:08 IST
Netflix introduces "Moments," a new feature allowing users to capture and share their favourite scenes. (Netflix)

Netflix has unveiled a new feature called "Moments," allowing users to capture and share their favourite scenes from movies and shows. This update marks a shift from the previous policy where users were unable to take screenshots, as Netflix previously blocked this feature to prevent unauthorised content sharing.

How Moments Works on Netflix

Now, iOS users worldwide can use Moments to save specific moments from the content they are watching. The feature is expected to roll out to Android devices in the coming weeks. Once a user selects a scene to save, the Netflix app automatically creates a custom screenshot that includes details like the show's name, the episode, and the exact timestamp of the scene.

The new feature enables users to revisit their saved moments whenever they want. Additionally, users can share these screenshots on social media platforms, helping fans interact with their favourite scenes in new ways. To share a moment, users can either do so immediately after saving it or select it later from the "My Netflix" tab for sharing across various platforms.

To activate Moments while watching a show, users simply tap the screen, and the option to save the moment will appear in the player interface. Netflix has begun rolling out this feature to iOS users globally, with an Android release slated for the near future.

Part of Netflix's New Campaign, “It's So Good”

The launch of Moments aligns with Netflix's new global campaign, “It's So Good,” which celebrates iconic scenes from its most popular content. The campaign features celebrities like Cardi B, Simone Biles, and Giancarlo Esposito, who reflect on the moments that have resonated with audiences. This effort highlights Netflix's push to foster a deeper connection with viewers by focusing on the scenes that leave a lasting impression.

While the company hasn't shared specific plans for additional features within Moments, it hints at expanding the options for users to interact with their saved moments. With the introduction of Moments, Netflix takes a significant step toward creating a more interactive and engaging platform experience for its subscribers.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 13:08 IST
