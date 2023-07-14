Home Tech News Now, save time on Gmail courtesy this massive upgrade; you can bypass calendar

Now, save time on Gmail courtesy this massive upgrade; you can bypass calendar

The Gmail schedule meeting feature is getting a massive upgrade.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 11:08 IST
How to use Gmail without internet! Follow these steps to send email offline
Gmail
1/5 With the internet becoming a necessity, it is now difficult to imagine even a single day without it. Almost all your work- from official to personal requires an internet connection. Even the apps you have on your phone require an internet connection to run including email. However, what if you are facing an internet issue and you have to send an important mail? Now, Gmail can be used to send email offline. Yes, you will not require any internet connection for the same. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 You will be able to read, respond to, and search your Gmail messages even when you are not connected to the Internet by visiting mail.google.com. It can be noted that in order to make it easier to use Gmail to send email offline, it is recommended to bookmark mail.google.com in Chrome. Also if you are using Gmail with your work or school account, you can ask your admin to help change your settings. Wondering how to get Gmail offline? Check it below. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 On your computer, make sure you have downloaded Chrome. You can only use Gmail offline in a Chrome browser window, not using Incognito mode. Then go to Gmail offline settings or click on the link- https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#settings/offline. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Check "Enable offline mail." Choose your settings, such as how many days of messages you want to sync and finally click Save changes. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 You can also bookmark Gmail to use offline. You can bookmark your inbox to make accessing your email offline easier. In Chrome, open your Gmail inbox and to the right of the address bar, click Star. (Unsplash)
Gmail
View all Images
Instead of navigating to Google Calendar, users can now schedule meetings and events directly within Gmail. (Unsplash)

Google rolls out new updates for its services frequently to make them more effective to suit the changing needs of the users. Now, Gmail is introducing an update that will make scheduling meetings more efficient. Instead of navigating to Google Calendar, users can now schedule meetings and events directly within Gmail and thereby save a lot of time and effort apart from dispensing with the drudgery of multiple clicks. 

According to the Google Workspace Updates page, a new feature will assist users in finding the best meeting times, particularly when scheduling with individuals whose Google Calendars are not accessible to them.

New Updates:

When you're composing an email, you will notice a new Calendar icon that consolidates all Calendar-related actions in a convenient and easy-to-find location. Here's what you can do with it:

1-Offer your available times: By clicking on this option, your calendar will open on the right side. You can directly select and insert proposed meeting times from your calendar into the email without leaving Gmail. The recipient of the email can then review the suggested times and choose one directly from the email, which will automatically send them a calendar invite.

2-Create an event: This feature allows you to quickly schedule a meeting and share the event details within the email. When you start this process, a calendar event creation window will appear on the right side, with the recipients and title already filled in based on the email. An event summary will be inserted into the email body for easy sharing. Previously, this feature was accessible through the three-dot menu on top of the email conversation view.

These enhancements aim to streamline the scheduling process, reducing the need for lengthy email exchanges when arranging meetings. They make it easier to propose available times and create events without switching between different applications.

Here are some additional details to keep in mind:

Time suggestions can only be made from your primary calendar, and they currently work for one-on-one meetings only. If there are multiple recipients, only the first person to book an appointment will be automatically added to the event.

When creating events from Gmail, you can choose to create them on any of your primary or secondary calendars, provided you have the necessary access.

These features will be enabled by default for all end users and are not subject to admin control. To utilize them, follow these steps:

1-When composing or replying to an email, click on "Set up a time to meet" in the menu bar.

2- From there, choose either "Offer times you're free" to suggest available meeting times or "Create an event" to quickly schedule a meeting. Follow the instructions in the right-side panel to add details and finalize the process.

3-To accept a meeting time, simply click on a proposed time in the email and confirm your name and email.

For more information on scheduling events in Gmail, you can visit the Help Center.

The rollout of these features is gradual. It started on July 11, 2023, for Rapid Release domains. For Scheduled Release domains, the rollout will start on July 31, 2023. These enhancements will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 11:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets