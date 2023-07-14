Home Tech News Online scam alert! Woman loses 1.38 lakh in courier delivery scam

Online scam alert! Woman loses 1.38 lakh in courier delivery scam

In Ahmedabad, a woman paid Rs. 5 to the courier delivery guy by clicking the link and lost Rs. 1.38 lakh in four unauthorized transactions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 09:02 IST
Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets
Cyber crime
1/7 As people have become more tech-savvy and started taking full advantage of the internet, the cases of cyber crime have also increased. Registration of cyber offences, including online frauds under the pretext of offering jobs, gifts etc. and payment of electricity bills, rose by 63.7 per cent to 4,718 in 2022 compared to 2,883 cases in 2021, according to the Mumbai Crime Report. Cyber crime cases in 2022 rose by 112 per cent compared to 2,225 cases registered during the pre-COVID period in 2019, according to a report by PTI. (REUTERS)
Cyber Crime
2/7 Post the COVID pandemic, crimes such as part-time job fraud, cheating in the name of cryptocurrency investment, insurance fraud, sextortion, and electricity bill fraud have risen, as per the report released. In 2022, a total of 2,170 cheating cases, including frauds like customs, gift, purchase, job, insurance, etc, were registered. In order to ditch criminals and stay safe online, here are 5 steps you can adopt. (AP)
Cyber crime
3/7 Keep strong password: You need to keep a strong password that no one can crack. You are advised to avoid keeping your birthday, phone number, astro sign, among others as your password, as it can be easily guessed. Also, using a password manager will help you store and use a strong, unique password for each site you log into. (Reuters)
Cyber Security
4/7 Use the browser with Enhanced security protection: To be even more secure while browsing the web, turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing protection. If you are a Chrome user, you can switch it on in your Chrome settings. It substantially increases protection from dangerous websites and downloads by sharing real-time data with Safe Browsing. (Unsplash)
Cyber crime
5/7 Use 2-step verification: Two-factor authentication can use your phone to add an extra step to verify that it's you when you sign in. Signing in with both a password and a second step on your phone protects against password-stealing scams. (Pixabay)
Cyber crime
6/7 Avoid clicking on links provided in suspicious mails: Several fraudsters use fake email id to woo people by offering them false job offers, rewards, etc., and ask them to click on certain links. If you click on those links you can end up losing your hard earned money. Also check if the email id is authentic or not before providing any personal details. (Pixabay)
image caption
7/7 Install antivirus: You also need to install antivirus in your system to stay protected for viruses and other cyber attacks.  (Pixabay)
Woman in Ahmedabad loses Rs. 1.38 lakh from a courier delivery scam.
View all Images
Woman in Ahmedabad loses Rs. 1.38 lakh from a courier delivery scam. (Pixabay)

In yet another shocking online scam a woman has been defrauded of her hard earned money. It has been reported that a woman from Ahmedabad lost a whopping Rs.1.38 lakh and it all started innocently enough when she tried to pay a courier Rs. 5 by clicking a link. That was a wrong move as she soon realised.

As per the Times of India, Mitiksha Sheth, a 25-year-old fashion designer became a victim of a courier delivery scam and lost Rs. 1.38 lakh. Apparently, Mitiksha was waiting for a parcel containing cloth pieces to be stitched by a tailor in Paldi. When the tailor completed the order, he informed her that the order was on its way for delivery.

"On May 11, I suddenly remembered that I had given cloth pieces to a tailor in Paldi to be stitched. He told me that he had already sent across the stitched clothes through a courier firm. Since I did not receive the parcel for two days after the call, I tracked it on Google," said Sheth in her complaint, ToI reported.

Later, a delivery boy from the company called the woman asking for a payment of Rs. 5 for the delivery charge. She was told the parcel will not be delivered unless she paid. For the payment, the guy messaged her a link for payment. However, when she made the payment through the link, she was asked again to pay Rs. 5. At this moment she realised that something was wrong and she immediately blocked her bank account.

A few days later, she noticed that her bank balance was low after trying to send money to a friend. To check what happened, she visited her bank's branch office where she got to know that the scammer has got her bank details and had debited Rs.1.38 lakh in 4 transactions between May 12 and May 13.

She filed a complaint in the cybersecurity cell of cheating and breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. The case is under investigation now.

Notably, these kind of frauds have become common and authorities are constantly warning the public about the safe ways to carry out online payments. The first thing never to do is click on any link or share your OTP with anyone. In fact, think twice before clicking on any suspicious link sent by someone you don't know. Even if friends and family send such links, do not click until it is fully veriefied.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 09:02 IST
