Home Tech News Perseid Meteor Shower at its best this weekend! Catch the light show, know when and where

Perseid Meteor Shower at its best this weekend! Catch the light show, know when and where

The Perseid Meteor Shower will be at its liveliest on the night of August 12 when the Earth goes through the thickest parts of the dusty remains left behind by Swift-Tuttle Comet.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 22:27 IST
5 spectacular space events in August; Chandrayaan-3, Perseids meteor shower, more
Chandrayaan-3
1/5 Perhaps, the biggest event of the month will be the lunar landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. After the tragic crash of Chandrayaan-2 rover, this time the hope of the nation is with the new and improved spacecraft that is expected to enter its landing phase on August 23-24. If the landing goes well, Chandrayaan-3 rover will become the first human mission to successfully land on the south pole of the Moon. (AP)
image caption
2/5 Between August 12 and 13, it is expected that the Perseids meteor shower, one of the most popular annual meteor showers, will peak. Perseids meteor shower originates from the comet Swift-Tuttle. The meteors are known as the Perseids because the point from which they appear to hail is in the constellation Perseus. It is known as the best-known meteor shower and among the most reliable in performance. (Unsplash)
Luna-25 mission
3/5 On August 11, Russia can launch the Luna-25 mission that will enter the race with Chandrayaan-3 to the south pole of the Moon. The Luna-25 mission comes 37 years after the Luna-24 mission that sent a robotic rover to collect samples from the Moon.  (NASA Website)
image caption
4/5 On August 26, Japan is expected to launch its X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), which is a space observatory that will use X-ray spectroscopy to study the plasma in space. (Representative Photo) (NASA)
Super moon
5/5 The rarest space event will occur at the end of the month on August 30, when we will get to see the Blue Moon. While the Moon itself will not turn blue in color, the name has a specific definition. NASA defines Blue Moon as the second full moon that occurs in a single month. While that in itself is not rare, a Blue Moon coinciding with the super moon (Sturgeon Moon) is quite special. In fact, it has not happened since 2009 and the next time it happens will be in 2032, as per the website Time and Date. (AFP)
NASA
View all Images
The Perseid Meteor Shower is special because it often generates the best fireballs - the big bursts of light and color. On top of that, they last longer than a regular shooting star. (NASA)

Have you ever witnessed a meteor shower? Well, you can witness one now, and that too the best one of them all! Called the Perseid meteor shower. It will be at its brightest on August 12. According to NASA, a meteor is a space rock that comes into Earth's atmosphere. As it falls, the air makes it really hot because of the friction. The bright streak we see is not the rock itself, but the hot air around it. When many space rocks hit the atmosphere over Earth together, we call it a meteor shower. These meteors are small, fast and bright, leaving trails of light and color behind them as they move through the Earth's atmosphere and get burned up.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will be at its liveliest on the night of August 12 when the Earth goes through the dusty remains left behind by the Swift-Tuttle comet. The Perseid meteor shower is often thought of as the best one of them all as it has the most shooting stars and the weather is usually nice in late summer to make for ideal viewing.

Unlike last year, when the full moon made it hard to see the meteors, this year the moon will be a smaller crescent shape, so even the fainter shooting stars will be visible. You can see around 50 to 100 meteors every hour.

How many Perseids can you see?

According to Bill Cooke, who leads NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office, People in the U.S. can reasonably expect to see around 40 Perseids in the hour just before dawn on peak nights. That's about one every couple of minutes, which is not bad. “However, we are assuming you are out in the country, well away from cities and suburbs,” he added. The brighter skies of suburban areas greatly reduce the rates, with 10 or fewer expected in an hour.

For the best view of the Perseid meteor shower, you can head to the Northern Hemisphere. To enjoy the show, just find a clear, dark sky and be patient. Meteors will appear all across the sky, so no need to focus in any specific direction. Sometimes you can start seeing meteors from this shower as early as 10 p.m.

About the Perseid Meteor Shower

The Perseids are special because they often generate fireballs. Fireballs are big bursts of light and color that last longer than a regular shooting star. This happens because fireballs come from larger pieces of material. They're also brighter and can be seen better.

Meteors come from pieces of comets and parts of broken asteroids. When comets go near the Sun, they leave behind dusty paths. Earth goes through these paths every year, and that's when the pieces hit our atmosphere.

The Perseid meteor shower comes from bits of debris that come from a comet called 109P/Swift-Tuttle. This comet takes 133 years to go around the Sun once. In 1865, Giovanni Schiaparelli figured out that this comet caused the Perseids. Comet Swift-Tuttle last came close to the inner part of our solar system in 1992. Comet Swift-Tuttle was found by Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle in 1862. It's a big comet with a core that's 16 miles (26 kilometers) wide. (This is almost twice as big as the object believed to have caused the end of the dinosaurs.)

When the Perseids interrupted Space Shuttle launch

In 1993, the launch of NASA's STS-51 Discovery Space Shuttle launch was postponed due to worries about the Perseid meteor shower's anticipated intense activity. There were concerns that the high volume of meteor debris during the shower could pose a risk to spacecraft in Earth's orbit, leading to the decision to delay the launch.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 22:12 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft comes calling on Earth - after 17 years!
11 August 2023
Take a virtual tour of the Sun with NASA's 3D Sun app
11 August 2023
95-feet asteroid set for close approach with Earth! Check speed, size and more
11 August 2023
Perseids Meteor shower: Check when, where and how to watch online
11 August 2023
One giant step: Moon race hots up
11 August 2023
James Webb Space Telescope sees farthest star ‘Earendel’ in new light; NASA shares photo
10 August 2023
Top 5 NASA apps to explore the universe with
10 August 2023
Silicate asteroid bigger than Empire State Building racing towards Earth
10 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check the best 5 Valorant guns for most damage.
Best Valorant guns to deal high damage: From Vandal to Operator, know them all
Call of Duty
Tired of playing Warzone? Play these best Call of Duty games instead
GTA Online
GTA Online: 3 BEST heists in Grand Theft Auto to win the highest payout
Angry Birds by Rovio Mobile Ltd.
Angry Birds maker Rovio's shareholders accept Sega's bid
BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets