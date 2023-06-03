Home Tech News Replica of NASA's Mars Rover Opportunity lands in India

Replica of NASA's Mars Rover Opportunity lands in India

Two decades ago, NASA launched Mars Rover Opportunity to search for signs of ancient water on the Red Planet.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Jun 03 2023, 23:53 IST
Visitors take a look at a full scale replica of NASA's Mars Rover 'Opportunity', at Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technical Museum (PTI)

Two decades ago, NASA launched Mars Rover Opportunity to search for signs of ancient water on the Red Planet. A full-scale replica of the space shuttle landed at the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technical Museum (VITM) in Bengaluru on Thursday to inspire the next generation of scientific innovators and space explorers.

The replica of Mars Rover Opportunity at VITM's Space Gallery was unveiled for public display on Thursday.

US Consulate General Chennai tweeted, "Meet Oppy - a full-scale replica of @NASA's Mars Rover Opportunity built by @Cornell students. The exhibit is open to the public from June 1 at the @VISMuseum in Bengaluru. Oppy is here to symbolise #USIndiaTogether & inspire the next generation of space explorers and innovators."

The full-scale model of the Mars Rover Opportunity was built by Cornell University students in the United States. The model was on display in the US at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum in Dulles, Virginia, and at the US Pavilion during the 2020 World Expo in Dubai. It was also exhibited at the American Center in the US Consulate General in Chennai.

US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago said, "As the United States and India forge even closer cooperation across critical sectors, space provides yet another example of our partnership, with today's dedication ceremony serving as a symbol of our mutual commitment," according to an official release.

Talking about the role space exploration plays in inspiring young minds, US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said, "US Consulate General is proud to support the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technical Museum in promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. We hope to inspire the next generation of space enthusiasts and innovators with a display of the Mars Rover Opportunity replica."

Ravin added, "The arrival of the full-scale replica of Mars Rover Opportunity in India also symbolizes the longstanding space technology cooperation between India and the United States. India is an important partner to the United States in space exploration. Initiated in 2005, the United States and India Civil Space Joint Working Group is the venue for a productive exchange of views and discussion on new and expanded areas for civil space cooperation."

Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum (VITM) Director KA Sadhana said, "The display of the full-scale replica of NASA's Mars Rover Opportunity in the Space Technology Gallery of VITM will foster public engagement creating a unique opportunity for the community to learn and be inspired by the wonders of space exploration."

US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago, US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin, UR Rao Satellite Center Bengaluru's Director Dr Sankaran, and NISAR Mission System Manager at Jet Propulsion Laboratory Ana Maria Guerrero were also present, the official release said.

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 23:52 IST
